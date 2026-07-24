Yoroll Launches AI Odyssey, a Playable AI Film Inspired by Homer's Epic





SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoroll today announced the launch of AI Odyssey, a playable AI film inspired by Homer's The Odyssey and created on its AI-native interactive video platform. Developed by creator Amy Sun in just two days on a budget of approximately $250, the project demonstrates how a single creator can produce an interactive cinematic experience with AI tools. Created on Yoroll and free to play at [app.yoroll.ai/feed/odyssey], AI Odyssey contains more than 140 AI-generated cinematic video segments, 11 distinct endings, and a meaningful choice every 30 to 50 seconds. In its first week, the project has drawn over 10,000 plays across 30 countries. On social media, #AIOdysseyByYoroll appeared as the No. 1 trending topic in the United States, according to a screenshot shared by the creator.





Yoroll, operated by LinearGame, is an AI-native interactive video platform designed to turn video ideas into playable experiences. It combines AI video generation, character-consistency workflows, dialogue and voice tools, branching narrative design, gameplay components, state systems and publishing in a single creation pipeline — so a cinematic interactive project no longer has to begin with a film crew, a cast, an animation pipeline or a game studio.

It is worth noting that, AI Odyssey arrives in the middle of a suddenly global conversation about AI retellings of Homer. On July 22, Elon Musk wrote on X that his AI video tool Grok Imagine will produce a full-length film of The Odyssey — "historically accurate and true to the art of Homer" — before the end of the year, a post that drew millions of views and headlines worldwide within hours.





"AI video has mostly been something you watch," said Heath Xiao, founder and CEO of Yoroll. "AI Odyssey shows what happens when it becomes something you play. One creator, two days, and about the cost of a dinner out — that is the production curve Yoroll exists to bend. The next layer of entertainment will be made this way: fast, playable, and in direct conversation with the culture."

The project began as a personal answer to a story the creator loves. To her, The Odyssey is not only a myth of gods, monsters and war, but a story about homecoming: a man who refuses immortality because he wants to return to an aging wife. With the epic back at the center of popular culture, she wanted to direct her own version — and let players sit inside its hardest choices. The work draws directly on Homer's original poem, which has been in the public domain for more than two thousand years.

Players move through cinematic scenes, text cards, choices and QTE-style action moments while the story tracks three visible values: Glory, Divine Favor and Humanity. Every decision changes how the world remembers the player, how the gods judge them, and how the crew sees them. The pivotal moment comes straight from Homer: after escaping the Cyclops, Odysseus turns back and shouts his name, bringing Poseidon's curse upon himself. In AI Odyssey, players can declare the name and buy glory at a terrible price — or stay silent and simply go home, unremembered.

A narrative device called "whispers of the gods" adapts to earlier behavior. A ruthless player may be reminded that a person is more than a name in a song; a merciful one may be told that history remembers names, not kindness.

AI Odyssey is not positioned as a replacement for Hollywood filmmaking or large-scale game production. It represents a new layer of creator-made entertainment: fast, playable stories that respond to cultural moments and hand the audience a role inside the narrative. Where a fan inspired by The Odyssey once wrote an essay or cut a tribute video, that same fan can now ship a playable version of the story — and invite the world to choose its own way home.

AI Odyssey is free to play now at [app.yoroll.ai/feed/odyssey].

About Yoroll

Yoroll is an AI-native interactive video platform operated by LinearGame Pte. Ltd., based in San Francisco and Singapore. The platform combines AI video generation, branching narrative tools, gameplay components, voice workflows, state systems and publishing capabilities to help creators turn ideas into playable video experiences. Learn more at [app.yoroll.ai] and follow [@YorollAI] on X.

Media Contact

Contact person: Heath Xiao

Email: support@yoroll.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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