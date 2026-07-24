Factorial Secures First Commercial Aerospace Order for Advanced Battery Cells

BOSTON, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FAC) ("Factorial"), a leading American solid-state battery innovator, today announced its first commercial drone battery order. The order marks Factorial’s entry into commercial aerospace applications.

The order marks Factorial’s first commercial order in the aerospace sector and follows successful battery integration and drone flight testing. Factorial will supply high-energy-density lithium-metal cells for integration into battery packs by a U.S.-based pack integrator, creating a battery cell and pack supply chain designed to support demanding drone applications.

Factorial provides a foundation built to scale across the full breadth of physical AI — drones, autonomous aviation, space, defense, and robotics — and to power a generation of autonomous machines that must carry both their own intelligence and their own energy.

Unlike artificial intelligence operating inside centralized data centers, physical AI is embedded in machines that operate in the real world. Drones, autonomous aircraft, mobile robots, spacecraft, defense platforms, and other intelligent systems must carry both their own computing capability and their own energy. These applications require more than batteries that simply store energy: they require systems that deliver high power, manage heat, operate safely near people and sensitive electronics, and maintain reliability under demanding environmental and mission conditions.

“We are thrilled about this commercial order from the aerospace sector, on the heels of our successful integration and drone flight test that demonstrated a more than 30% increase in flight range,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. “It’s a validation that the same rigorous qualification standards behind last year’s 1,200 km record drive and our first vehicle production program now extend into an entirely new field. In only six months, we designed a new product, built integration partnerships on three continents, completed flight testing, and secured a first purchase order. That is the strategy working as designed. We are committed to building the foundational energy layer that will underpin the next era of mobility and artificial intelligence. Humanity deserves better batteries, and delivering them is our mission.”

As batteries become critical infrastructure for autonomous and intelligent systems over the next decade, Factorial is positioning its technology to serve a broad and rapidly expanding marketplace. According to a March 2026 report by the strategy consulting business unit of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the global Physical AI market is projected to reach approximately €430 billion by 2030, with significant upside potential as systems that operate in the real, physical world continue to scale and mature.

About Factorial Energy Inc.

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) is a leading American solid-state battery innovator backed by IQT - the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies – and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing, Factorial delivers industry-leading performance across aerospace, energy storage and mobility applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes with the technology successfully integrated into a Dodge Charger Daytona demonstration vehicle. For more information visit www.factorialenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial. For example, Factorial’s expectations regarding future financial performance, manufacturing capabilities and operations, Factorial’s business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” or “potentially” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

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