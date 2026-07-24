Quantum X Labs Reports Meaningful Error Correction Decoder Results with NVIDIA CUDA-Q QEC

Quantum X Labs has completed development steps with the NVIDIA CUDA-Q Ecosystem

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced progress on its technical roadmap for its AI-driven quantum error-correction program.

The work is focused on reviewing QXL’s milestone results and draws on NVIDIA accelerated computing, the NVIDIA CUDA-Q QEC software libraries and, as QXL progresses from simulation-based validation toward hardware-derived syndrome data and future real-time decoding.

QXL has completed two meaningful development steps. First, the Company executed its Deep Quantum Error Correction (DQEC) workflow on an NVIDIA GPU in an AWS environment and benchmarked its transformer-based QECCT decoder against the classical Minimum-Weight Perfect Matching (MWPM) decoder across controlled toric-code noise configurations. QECCT outperformed MWPM in selected simulated regimes.

QXL also tested synthetic surface-code configurations modeled on Google’s public surface-code geometry and experiment structure, spanning multiple code distances. Across these scenarios, the QECCT decoder showed stable logical and bit error rates under varying physical error conditions.

These results are intended as an initial step in validating the approach within controlled simulation environments. Future work is expected to focus on extending these evaluations to publicly available experimental datasets and continuing to refine data pipelines and decoder workflows compatible with CUDA-Q QEC frameworks.

The broader roadmap also includes QXL’s planned work with IQCC, a Quantum Machines company, to generate hardware-derived syndrome data on superconducting quantum processing hardware. QXL is also reviewing where AI-based pre-decoder workflows using NVIDIA Ising, and low-latency optimization can add the greatest value across these stages of QXL’s roadmap.

“These results are meaningful because they move our program from cloud deployment into measured decoder performance and a surface-code data pipeline,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Technology Scientist at Quantum X Labs. “We are accelerating QXL’s roadmap with NVIDIA accelerated computing, CUDA-Q QEC and low-latency QEC expertise, while IQCC provides the path to hardware-derived syndrome data. This staged approach is designed to move us from offline benchmarking toward practical real-time QEC.”

QXL’s DQEC technology is based on a proprietary transformer architecture that uses QEC code structure and syndrome information to predict logical corrections. The program is intended to support multiple stabilizer-code workflows and to evaluate the decoder as a full decoder, pre-decoder or hybrid component within accelerated QEC systems.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how its future work is expected to focus on extending evaluations to publicly available experimental datasets and continuing to refine data pipelines and decoder workflows compatible with CUDA-Q QEC frameworks, accelerating QXL’s roadmap with NVIDIA accelerated computing, CUDA-Q QEC and low-latency QEC expertise and moving from offline benchmarking toward practical real-time QEC. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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