Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 8.67 Billion by 2035 as Automated Testing and AI-Driven Blood Safety Solutions Accelerate Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size was valued at USD 4.88 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The rising need for safe blood transfusion practices, growing use of molecular diagnostics, and growing blood screening initiatives will continue to bolster the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market.

Growth in the number of cases of anemia, hemophilia, leukemia, trauma, and other chronic illnesses will continue to be the key drivers for the demand for modern blood transfusion diagnostics globally. With hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories increasingly embracing blood typing systems, immunohematology analyzers, molecular diagnostics, and automation technology for screening, there is further growth in the blood transfusion diagnostics market.





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Blood Screening Technologies and Diagnostic Automation Drive Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

Global uptake of blood transfusion diagnostics solutions is set to rise owing to increased prevalence of blood-related disorders and hematological conditions. There are increasing demands for precision through automated testing, immunoassays, and molecular diagnostics. Infrastructure expansion in the healthcare sector, emphasis on safety in blood transfusions, and regulatory compliance requirements are other factors that will drive adoption. Technological innovations in the form of AI-based solutions and point-of-care testing are likely to improve turnaround time and efficiency in the process.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Reagents & Kits Lead the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

The segment with the highest market share is Reagents & Kits, accounting for 65.23% in 2025 due to their importance in blood typing, screening for infections, and cross matching at hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostics laboratories globally. The development of new reagents for rare blood types and better kits for faster testing helps to sustain the leadership of the segment despite increasing blood donation activities globally.

Disease Screening Accounts for the Largest Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Share

Disease Screening accounted for 62.32% of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market share in 2025 and also is expected to grow at the highest rate, fueled by the growing importance of screening blood against infections such as HIV and Hepatitis. Increasing use of screening devices and global efforts to decrease the transmission of infections through transfusions have led to a large demand for disease screening systems.

Blood Banks Remain the Largest End Users of Blood Transfusion Diagnostics

Blood Banks was the most dominant product type in the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market with a market share of 40.25% in 2025, and is expected to grow at the fastest pace, owing to their important contribution towards blood collection, storage, and blood tests that require highly accurate diagnostic devices. Other contributing factors to the growth of this segment include increasing demand for blood products and diseases worldwide.

North America Leads the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America held the largest market share of 40.46% of the global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market in 2025 due to the highly advanced healthcare system and innovations in the diagnostic technology, as well as the presence of well-regulated health policies in the region. Additionally, the presence of key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina and high incidences of blood-related diseases is expected to drive market growth in the region.

The U.S. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increased number of surgical procedures, prevalence of chronic diseases, blood donation campaigns, and use of molecular screening of blood tests continue to fuel market growth in the United States.

The Europe Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 1.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during 2026–2035. Increased regulatory activities for ensuring blood safety, presence of blood donation programs, and wide usage of immunohematology testing continue to propel market growth in Germany, France, and the UK.

Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market is expected to show the highest CAGR of 8.62% over the forecast period 2026-2035, due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising blood donation programs, increased demands for infectious disease screening, and government investments in upgrading of diagnostic laboratories.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Illumina, Inc. (Verifi Prenatal Test, TruSight NIPT Solution)

(Verifi Prenatal Test, TruSight NIPT Solution) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Scientific Dako Blood Transfusion Kits, Thermo Scientific Invitrogen Immunoassays)

(Thermo Scientific Dako Blood Transfusion Kits, Thermo Scientific Invitrogen Immunoassays) Abbott Laboratories (Alinity's System, PRISM HIV O Plus Assay)

(Alinity's System, PRISM HIV O Plus Assay) Grifols (Procleix Panther System, Grifols Blood Typing Reagents)

(Procleix Panther System, Grifols Blood Typing Reagents) Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur XP Immunoassay System, Atellica IM TSH)

(ADVIA Centaur XP Immunoassay System, Atellica IM TSH) Roche Diagnostics (Cobas e 411 Analyzer, Roche Diagnostics Blood Transfusion Kits)

(Cobas e 411 Analyzer, Roche Diagnostics Blood Transfusion Kits) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Access 2 Immunoassay System, Coulter LH 750 Hematology Analyzer)

(Access 2 Immunoassay System, Coulter LH 750 Hematology Analyzer) Becton Dickinson and Company (BD Max System, BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes)

(BD Max System, BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho Vision Analyzer, Ortho Workstation)

(Ortho Vision Analyzer, Ortho Workstation) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BioPlex 2200, Bio-Rad Transfusion Diagnostic Systems)

(BioPlex 2200, Bio-Rad Transfusion Diagnostic Systems) Akers Biosciences (The BreathScan Alcohol Breathalyzer, The Blood Typing Test)

(The BreathScan Alcohol Breathalyzer, The Blood Typing Test) MacoPharma (Macotest Blood Typing, MacoBlood IV-Drug Test)

(Macotest Blood Typing, MacoBlood IV-Drug Test) F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Cobas 8000 Series, Roche Cobas Liat System)

(Cobas 8000 Series, Roche Cobas Liat System) Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex XN-Series, Sysmex XN-31 Hematology Analyzer)

(Sysmex XN-Series, Sysmex XN-31 Hematology Analyzer) Quidel Corporation (QuickVue Influenza A+B Test, QuickVue At-Home Test Kit)

(QuickVue Influenza A+B Test, QuickVue At-Home Test Kit) Abcam (Human Blood Typing Reagents, Hemoglobin Subunit Antibodies)

(Human Blood Typing Reagents, Hemoglobin Subunit Antibodies) BioMerieux (VIDAS Blood Culture System, BioFire FilmArray Blood Culture Panel)

(VIDAS Blood Culture System, BioFire FilmArray Blood Culture Panel) Sekisui Diagnostics (Sapphire Blood Typing, Immunoassay Panels)

(Sapphire Blood Typing, Immunoassay Panels) Diacor (Diacor Blood Typing Kits, Diacor Immunoassay Systems)

(Diacor Blood Typing Kits, Diacor Immunoassay Systems) Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Human Blood Coagulation Reagents, Blood Typing Reagents)

Recent Developments:

December 10, 2024: Siemens Healthineers completed the acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications Molecular Imaging from Novartis, specializing in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for PET scans across Europe.

Siemens Healthineers completed the acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications Molecular Imaging from Novartis, specializing in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for PET scans across Europe. May 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific released the Applied Biosystems Axiom BloodGenomiX Array, enabling detection of complex and rare blood groups in a single high-throughput assay.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIAGNOSTIC ADOPTION AND TESTING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate blood transfusion diagnostics adoption trends, product utilization, testing accuracy, and provider retention indicators across major product categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate blood transfusion diagnostics adoption trends, product utilization, testing accuracy, and provider retention indicators across major product categories and markets. BLOOD DISORDER AND TRANSFUSION SAFETY IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of anemia, hemophilia, and infectious disease screening on diagnostic demand and evolving safety strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of anemia, hemophilia, and infectious disease screening on diagnostic demand and evolving safety strategies. AUTOMATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how AI, molecular diagnostics, and rapid testing kits are improving turnaround times, accuracy, and workflow capabilities.

– helps you identify how AI, molecular diagnostics, and rapid testing kits are improving turnaround times, accuracy, and workflow capabilities. DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of reagents, instruments, and point-of-care solutions designed to address changing clinical needs and safety risks.

– helps you assess the growth of reagents, instruments, and point-of-care solutions designed to address changing clinical needs and safety risks. BLOOD BANK AND HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE INTEGRATION – helps you understand how diagnostics are supporting transfusion safety through the integration of digital health records and laboratory informatics.

– helps you understand how diagnostics are supporting transfusion safety through the integration of digital health records and laboratory informatics. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, diagnostic providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global blood transfusion diagnostics industry.

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Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 US$ 4.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 US$ 8.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.91% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Others)

• By Application (Blood Grouping, Disease Screening)

• By End-Use (Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostics Laboratories, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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