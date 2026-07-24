Camli Opens Premium Cabin Consultation for U.S. Travelers as International Booking Windows for the 2026-27 Season Go Live

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camli, an independent travel savings platform operated by Planet Aero LLC, has announced the availability of its premium cabin booking consultation service for the 2026-27 international travel season. With airlines having opened scheduling and inventory windows for peak holiday periods and early 2027 international departures, Camli's agent team is now actively fielding route evaluations for business class and premium economy bookings on long-haul international routes through non-public fare channels.

The announcement is directed at a specific gap in how most U.S. travelers approach international premium travel. Business class fares published on standard consumer booking engines and direct airline portals reflect retail pricing. However, a separate inventory channel exists within airline distribution networks, primarily accessible to accredited platforms, through which fare structures differ materially from those visible to the general public. Camli's agents work within this channel, evaluating live consolidator availability against published airline fares and presenting travelers with upgrade options that may not surface through conventional search.

The practical effect, according to the company, is most pronounced on long-haul international routes and on bookings made with tight timelines. Business class deals that appear financially out of reach on a consumer booking engine can carry meaningfully different fare structures when sourced through trade channels, a dynamic that is particularly relevant as premium cabin inventory in peak-season international markets begins to tighten. Every ticket issued through Camli is a standard airline e-ticket, with frequent flier mile accrual, seat selection and elite loyalty status perks operating identically to a ticket purchased directly from the carrier.

"We frequently speak with clients who reach out to us for standard economy fares and ultimately end up flying business class, even on tight timelines. It is rarely a matter of convincing someone to spend more money. It comes down to having an agent who understands how trade inventory works, monitors live availability across non-public channels, and can show the traveler what is realistically achievable within their budget."

— Founder & CEO, Camli

Beyond premium cabin access, the consultation service covers a range of fare optimization options for the upcoming season. Camli agents identify refundable fare classes within trade inventory on select routes – relevant for travelers managing uncertain corporate schedules or booking international departures far in advance. Agents also evaluate routing alternatives, including nonstop options where only connecting itineraries are showing publicly, and multi-city configurations that allow travelers to incorporate an extended stopover at no additional airfare cost.

About Camli

Camli is a U.S. based travel savings and flight booking platform operated by Planet Aero LLC, an ARC-accredited travel business headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At Camli, our agents work round the clock to hunt for hidden, even unrealistic consolidator airline fares across economy, premium economy and business class on major domestic and international carriers, supported by live booking agents available 24/7. To book your next flight, visit camli.com.

Contact

Contact Name: Shivangi Bhatia

Organization: Camli / Planet Aero LLC

Phone: +1-(855)-919-6470

Email: care@camli.com

Website: https://camli.com

Address: Minneapolis, MN, USA



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42a5b05a-9d60-4a19-a6f1-3e22f1e57b57