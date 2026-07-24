Changan Named to Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for Three Consecutive Years

BEIJING, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders ranking was unveiled today. Changan has made the list for the third consecutive year, achieving a steady rise in its ranking while also securing a spot among the 2026 Top 10 Chinese Global Auto Brands.

First published a decade ago, the ranking has become a leading study of the global competitiveness of Chinese brands. This year's study spans 11 key markets worldwide and 15 core categories. Combining Kantar’s Meaningful, Different and Salient (MDS) brand equity framework with big data from leading global platforms, it authoritatively tracks the globalization of Chinese brands, offering insights into emerging trends and opportunities as they expand worldwide.

A Steady Climb: From Market Entry to Brand Recognition

Changan's steady climb reflects how its deepening global capabilities are translating into tangible brand strength. As overseas business scales and operational systems mature, the company is shifting from market entry to long-term market development — turning global business growth into greater consumer recognition of its brand value, differentiation, and market presence.

In December 2025, Changan's 30 millionth vehicle rolled off the production line, marking another milestone in its global development. As of now, Changan's global sales and service network spans 129 countries and regions, supported by 22 overseas vehicle manufacturing bases, 93 production facilities, and more than 19,000 sales and service touchpoints. Its diversified portfolio of CHANGAN, CHANGAN NEVO, CHANGAN DEEPAL, AVATR and CHANGAN KAICHENG translates R&D innovation into a diverse product range encompassing hybrid vehicles, mainstream new-energy vehicles, stylish and technology-driven new-energy vehicles, luxury new-energy vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Changan has also established a global collaborative R&D network spanning China, Italy, the UK and other countries, enabling a 24/7, relay-style workflow. Guided by "European Design, Global Innovation," the company combines a consistent design DNA with local market adaptation. Changan is converting global scale into local manufacturing capacity, distribution, services and collaborative capabilities — anchoring growth in local markets and advancing from "going global" to establishing a lasting global presence.

Global Connections, Local Roots, Tech-Driven Differentiation

Changan is also leveraging global platforms to expand brand influence and regional partnerships to deepen consumer connections. In May, the company became an Official Global Partner of the Portugal National Football Team. Under the shared proposition "Stay in the Game," the partnership underscores a commitment to quality, innovation, ambition, and long-termism — strengthening the brand's presence on one of the world's most prominent sporting stages. Across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, Changan has engaged in sports, youth competitions, and technology education through partnerships and community initiatives, helping the brand evolve from being "seen" to being "embraced."

Underpinning this momentum is Changan's commitment to proprietary R&D, delivering differentiated product value to users worldwide. Through its three technology pillars — Changan SDA Intelligence, delivering intelligent capabilities across ADAS, smart cockpit and chassis systems, BlueCore, and Golden Shield Battery — the company advances intelligent driving, powertrain efficiency, and battery safety. Real-world validation in local markets ensures these technologies translate into products tailored to diverse regional needs. Guided by the principle that "Safety is the Ultimate Luxury," Changan integrates safety across intelligent innovation and product development, delivering tangible and trusted value to global users.

Vast Ocean Plan: A Marker of a Broader Shift

In 2023, Changan launched its "Vast Ocean Plan," which underwent a strategic upgrade in April this year, incorporating "long-term development, localization, systematic capacity building and responsible business practices" into its strategic framework. Notably, the plan broadens the globalization path beyond product exports to encompass manufacturing, trade, investment, and services — reshaping overseas perceptions of Changan from a "Chinese automaker" to a "localized partner" in the markets it serves.

Changan's continued presence and improved standing on the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders ranking serves as a compelling marker of the broader evolution of Chinese brands — from simply "going global" to truly "building local roots."

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

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