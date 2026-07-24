Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Alerts Investors of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) to an Ongoing Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating potential securities violations against GoDaddy Inc. (“GoDaddy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GDDY).

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If you are a GoDaddy investor and have suffered losses, or if you have information that could assist in the GoDaddy investigation, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On February 24, 2026, after markets closed, GoDaddy reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. During the Company earnings call to discuss the results, GoDaddy disclosed the “introduc[tion] [of] a promotional price for dotcom domains with a one year term” in the fourth quarter. Further, GoDaddy’s Chief Financial Officer stated “the demand for this offer was greater than [the Company] expected and the shift in term mix combined with the promotional price reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue.” The Company “also anticipate[s] a modest impact on reported revenue growth rates for the year in both Core Platform and A&C segments as the promotional price is allocated to all products included in the initial purchase.”

The first trading day following this news, the price of GoDaddy stock fell $13.18 per share, over 14%, to close at $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

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If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1501

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

lking@kaplanfox.com

Contacting or submitting information to Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP does not create an attorney-client relationship, nor an obligation on the part of Kaplan Fox to retain you as a client.

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