Flight Simulator Market to Reach USD 9.77 Billion by 2031, Growing at 8.0% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Flight Simulator Market is projected to grow from USD 6.65 billion in 2026 to USD 9.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth is being driven by rising pilot training needs, growth in air travel and aircraft fleets, strict safety and certification requirements, and the need to reduce training cost, aircraft downtime, and real-flight risk. The market is further supported by demand for mission training, UAV training, and newer simulator technologies such as VR/MR and digital aircraft models.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 6.22 billion

USD 6.22 billion Market size, 2026: USD 6.65 billion

USD 6.65 billion Market forecast, 2031: USD 9.77 billion

USD 9.77 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 to 2031

CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 to 2031 Largest region: Middle East

Middle East Leading segment by Type: Full Flight Simulators

Full Flight Simulators Fastest-growing Solution: Software

Software Report scope: 200 market data tables, 80 figures, 300 pages

200 market data tables, 80 figures, 300 pages Key players: CAE Inc. (Canada), FlightSafety International (US), Thales (France), Airbus (Netherlands), and TRU Simulation + Training Inc (US)

Why This Market Matters

Airlines, defense forces, UAV operators, and new air mobility companies all face the same underlying challenge: how to train and requalify pilots and crews safely, without relying on live aircraft for every training hour. Flight simulators solve this by letting operators lower training cost, meet strict safety and certification rules, and practice difficult or dangerous situations that would be too risky or expensive to repeat in a real aircraft. As pilot shortages persist, commercial and military fleets expand, and entirely new categories of aircraft — from eVTOL air taxis to UAVs — enter service, the ability to train crews on realistic, certified simulators is becoming a bottleneck that shapes how quickly airlines, militaries, and emerging air mobility operators can scale. That makes the flight simulator market's growth a leading indicator for aviation training capacity worldwide, not just a niche hardware category.

Market Overview

The flight simulator market covers the hardware, software, and services used to replicate aircraft, UAV, and advanced air mobility operations for pilot and mission training, including full flight simulators, flight training devices, cockpit procedure trainers, part-task trainers, VR/MR systems, visual systems, motion platforms, and related services. The market is segmented by solution (hardware, software, services), type (full flight simulators, flight training devices, cockpit procedure trainers, part-task trainers), technology (fixed-base system, full motion system, immersive head-mounted display systems/VR-MR trainer configurations), application (commercial aviation, business & general aviation, military aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, advanced air mobility), and end use (pilot training, mission & tactical training), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa across 19 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarkets™, mandatory pilot training hours are the primary driver of the flight simulator market, as pilots must complete regular training, checks, and refresher sessions to remain qualified, and simulators help airlines, training schools, and defense operators meet these requirements without using real aircraft for every training activity. Analysts see Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) integration as the market's biggest opportunity, since air taxis, eVTOL aircraft, and new urban air services will need dedicated pilot and operator training on new flight controls, routes, emergency procedures, and mixed airspace operations before these aircraft are used at scale. At the same time, high upfront purchase capital remains a significant restraint, as full flight simulators, motion systems, cockpit replicas, and visual systems require large initial investment that can delay buying decisions for smaller airlines and training schools. Limited or restricted access to OEM proprietary aircraft data is also flagged as a key challenge, since accurate simulators depend on flight models, cockpit logic, and avionics behavior from aircraft manufacturers, and restricted access can slow simulator development and certification.

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Segment Analysis

By Solution: Services are expected to dominate the market, as simulators require regular maintenance, software and database updates, certification support, parts replacement, and operator training throughout their lifecycle, with airlines, training centers, and defense users relying on support contracts to keep simulators available, compliant, and training-ready. Software is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7%, driven by aircraft-specific simulation logic, AI-based assessment modules, and digital twin models.

By Type: Full flight simulators are estimated to account for 64.2% of the market in 2026, reflecting their central role in aircraft-specific full-motion training and regulatory qualification. Part-task trainers are expected to grow faster, as their lower cost and ease of installation make them useful for focused training on cockpit procedures, avionics, emergency tasks, and UAV operations.

By Technology: Full motion systems are expected to dominate, as they are widely used in high-value full flight simulators for type rating, recurrent training, emergency practice, and military mission training, where motion-based cues better reflect aircraft handling and crew response.

By Application: Advanced Air Mobility is expected to grow faster than any other application, as eVTOL, air taxi, air shuttle, and air ambulance programs need new pilot training methods — covering different cockpit layouts, flight controls, and operating rules — before large-scale operations begin.

By End Use: Pilot training is expected to dominate, as airlines, flight schools, business aviation operators, and defense users need regular simulator-based training for type rating, instrument flight rules (IFR), cockpit procedures, emergency handling, and recurrent checks throughout a pilot's career, making this demand more continuous than mission-specific training.

Regional Analysis

The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global flight simulator market, as airlines in the region expand fleets, add routes, and build local pilot training capacity. New training centers, defense aviation programs, helicopter operations, UAV use, and future air mobility plans are further increasing demand for simulators and support services, with countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey expanding airline pilot training infrastructure and advanced flight simulation capacity. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific continue to represent substantial demand, supported by fleet expansion, defense modernization, and growing indigenous aircraft and simulation programs across markets such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, and India, while Latin America and Africa are also contributing to growth through fleet modernization and expanding training infrastructure. The report provides country-level analysis across 19 countries in total.

Key Industry Trends

Mandatory pilot training hours and recurring qualification requirements continue to sustain steady, non-discretionary demand for simulator-based training.

Growth in air transport passenger traffic and commercial and military fleet expansion are increasing the need for additional simulator capacity worldwide.

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) integration is emerging as a major growth opportunity, as air taxi and eVTOL programs require entirely new pilot and operator training approaches.

The industry is shifting toward hardware-as-a-service, subscription-based leasing, and cloud-hosted synthetic training environments, moving away from standalone simulator hardware and fixed training centers.

AI-based adaptive learning, digital twin aircraft models, real-time telemetry, and improved motion cueing are reshaping simulator technology and training effectiveness.

High upfront purchase capital and regulatory certification backlogs remain key restraints, particularly for smaller airlines, training schools, and operators with limited budgets.

Limited access to OEM proprietary flight and avionics data, along with network cybersecurity risks tied to connected training systems, continue to challenge simulator developers and certification bodies.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarkets™ identifies CAE Inc. as a Star in the Flight Simulator Market Company Evaluation Matrix, supported by its wide simulator portfolio spanning full flight simulators, flight training devices, cockpit trainers, visual systems, motion systems, software, training services, and maintenance across both civil and defense training. CAE's broad customer base — including airlines, business aviation users, and defense customers — reinforces both its strong product footprint and market position. Avion is recognized as an Emerging Leader, with a focused position in pilot training and aircraft-specific simulation, though with a smaller installed base and service network than CAE. Major market players, including CAE Inc., FlightSafety International, and Thales, have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, entering into partnerships and agreements to serve growing demand for flight simulators across innovative applications.

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