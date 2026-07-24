North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

 | Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

DALLAS, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,716,912 or $1.06 per share, and net earnings for six months of $4,520,348 or $1.76 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2026.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

        
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30 June 30
Income Statement2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
Interest Income21,170,293  20,840,077  41,823,476  40,818,257 
Interest Expense9,392,477  10,510,477  19,138,857  21,026,405 
Net Interest Income11,777,816  10,329,600  22,684,619  19,791,852 
        
Provision for Credit Losses(120,000) (106,000) (350,000) (106,000)
Noninterest Income1,912,369  1,608,863  3,682,208  3,139,913 
Noninterest Expenses(10,283,116) (9,309,398) (20,586,917) (18,776,002)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary3,287,069  2,523,065  5,429,910  4,049,763 
        
Income Tax(570,157) (420,122) (909,562) (639,104)
Income Tax Prior Period0  0  0  0 
Net Income2,716,912  2,102,943  4,520,348  3,410,659 
        
Earnings per Share1.06  0.82  1.76  1.33 
        
     Six Month Average
  As of June 30  Ended June 30
        
Balance Sheet2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
Total Assets1,809,979,890  1,875,281,283  1,860,493,731  1,880,590,870 
Total Loans1,258,677,802  1,273,740,979  1,292,429,049  1,256,020,992 
Deposits1,557,820,377  1,588,704,625  1,599,484,802  1,597,344,190 
Stockholders' Equity187,784,703  176,582,960  185,914,803  174,131,567 
        
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
 

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


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