North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,716,912 or $1.06 per share, and net earnings for six months of $4,520,348 or $1.76 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2026.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Income Statement 2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest Income 21,170,293 20,840,077 41,823,476 40,818,257 Interest Expense 9,392,477 10,510,477 19,138,857 21,026,405 Net Interest Income 11,777,816 10,329,600 22,684,619 19,791,852 Provision for Credit Losses (120,000 ) (106,000 ) (350,000 ) (106,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,912,369 1,608,863 3,682,208 3,139,913 Noninterest Expenses (10,283,116 ) (9,309,398 ) (20,586,917 ) (18,776,002 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 3,287,069 2,523,065 5,429,910 4,049,763 Income Tax (570,157 ) (420,122 ) (909,562 ) (639,104 ) Income Tax Prior Period 0 0 0 0 Net Income 2,716,912 2,102,943 4,520,348 3,410,659 Earnings per Share 1.06 0.82 1.76 1.33 Six Month Average As of June 30 Ended June 30 Balance Sheet 2026

2025

2026

2025

Total Assets 1,809,979,890 1,875,281,283 1,860,493,731 1,880,590,870 Total Loans 1,258,677,802 1,273,740,979 1,292,429,049 1,256,020,992 Deposits 1,557,820,377 1,588,704,625 1,599,484,802 1,597,344,190 Stockholders' Equity 187,784,703 176,582,960 185,914,803 174,131,567 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com

