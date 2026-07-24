Dr. Ekta Pandya Named Fellow of Pierre Fauchard Academy, Recognized for Leadership in Dentistry and Children's Oral Health





Dr. Ekta Pandya, newly named Pierre Fauchard Academy Fellow.

NEW PALTZ, N.Y., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ekta Pandya, BDS, DDS , has been named a Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy (PFA), an international, invitation-only organization that recognizes outstanding achievements and service in dentistry. Dr. Pandya practices at Ariel Dental in New Paltz. The Fellowship follows several recent professional recognitions, including being named to Incisal Edge magazine's "40 Under 40: America's Best Young Dentists" list and receiving the America's Best Dentist Award from the National Consumer Research Council for three consecutive years.

Dr. Pandya has practiced in the Hudson Valley since 2019. As a general dentist at Ariel Dental in New Paltz, she provides a broad range of services, including Invisalign treatment, full-mouth rehabilitation, crowns, root canal therapy, and pediatric dental care.

A Lifelong Commitment to Accessible Dental Care

Community oral health and expanding access to dental care have remained central commitments throughout Dr. Pandya’s career. Since 2017, she has volunteered with Give Kids a Smile and Give Back a Smile. She also volunteered with Dentistry from the Heart, providing free dental care to underserved families. Earlier in her career in India, she organized dental camps and community outreach programs focused on improving oral health awareness and access to care.

An Educator and Contributor to Dental Publications

In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Pandya serves as Clinical Associate and Faculty for NYU Continuing Dental Education, where she mentors general dentists in full-mouth rehabilitation.

She also serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Dental Report and the European Journal of Dental and Oral Health and reviews manuscripts for the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Public Health Association.

Dr. Pandya is also a contributing author for DrBicuspid.com, where she writes about developments in dentistry, including a recent article on full-mouth reconstruction. Her work has also appeared in Dental Economics, including an article discussing the growing role of artificial intelligence in dental treatment planning.

In 2025, Dr. Pandya founded Raident AI , a dental artificial intelligence platform designed to assist dentists with clinical decision-making and treatment planning.

Closer to home, Dr. Pandya serves on several committees of the New York State Dental Association's Ninth District, including the Bulletin Committee, the Dental Health Planning and Hospital Dentistry Committee, and the New Dentist Committee, where she serves as co-chair.

Recognition with Local Roots

Dr. Pandya earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the New York University College of Dentistry and is licensed to practice in New York State. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Association of Public Health Dentistry, and other professional organizations.

Media Contact:

Dr. Ekta Pandya, BDS, DDS

Email: dr.ekta.pandya@gmail.com

Website: https://drektapandya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd24078b-7040-489a-8b9a-fde77f22fbe9