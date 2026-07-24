ZEELOOL Celebrates 9th Anniversary With Frames Up to 80% Off and Exclusive Style Experiences

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEELOOL is celebrating its ninth anniversary with the launch of a sitewide campaign, "Framed With You, Along The Way." Running throughout the anniversary celebration, the event combines exclusive savings, curated style collections, personalized recommendations, and surprise rewards as the eyewear brand marks nine years of growth alongside millions of customers.





Over the past nine years, ZEELOOL has grown alongside its customers, creating eyewear that reflects personal style and everyday moments. The anniversary campaign celebrates the stories, confidence, and individuality behind every pair of frames.

"Our ninth anniversary is ultimately a celebration of the people who have grown with us," said ZEELOOL. "The idea behind 'Framed With You, Along The Way' is simple: eyewear becomes part of the moments that shape our lives. As we celebrate this milestone, we want to thank our customers by making it easier to discover styles they love while enjoying one of our biggest anniversary events yet."

Exclusive Anniversary Offers Across the Site

To mark the occasion, ZEELOOL is offering one of its biggest anniversary promotions to date. Customers can enjoy up to 80% off frames , up to 15% off lenses, and 50% off additional frames when purchasing a qualifying pair. The offers are available across a wide range of styles, making it easier for shoppers to refresh their eyewear collection while celebrating the brand's milestone.





Discover the Anniversary Through Three Curated Experiences

Alongside the anniversary savings, ZEELOOL has created three ways for shoppers to explore the celebration, starting with a collection that looks back on the brand’s nine-year journey and continuing with style discovery and creator inspiration.

9 Years in Frames serves as the centerpiece of the anniversary event, bringing together signature styles that represent ZEELOOL’s evolution over the past nine years. A pair of glasses can become part of a personal story—a frame worn during an important moment, a style connected to a memory, or simply a favorite pair that becomes part of everyday life. The collection invites shoppers to revisit iconic designs while discovering frames that could become part of their own story.

The collection also features themed selections inspired by meaningful relationships and life moments, including Home, Connection, Free Spirit, Nostalgia, and Next Chapter. Customers can explore ZEELOOL’s Best Sellers , featuring some of the brand’s most popular and highest-rated frames, while new customers can take advantage of a special $3 Flash Sale during the anniversary celebration.

For shoppers looking for a more personalized way to discover frames, Find Your Frame Vibe offers a style-focused shopping experience built around five signature aesthetics: Clean, Bold, Retro, Elegant, and Business. Instead of starting with product categories, customers can explore styles based on their personal preferences, with an interactive quiz providing recommendations tailored to their individual tastes.

The anniversary campaign also features creator styling content, giving shoppers a closer look at how different ZEELOOL frames can be worn in everyday settings. By seeing frames paired with real outfits and personal styles, customers can find inspiration for how their next pair might fit into their own wardrobe.

One More Surprise for the Anniversary





Adding an extra surprise to the celebration, ZEELOOL is offering Mystery Box gifts for qualifying orders during the anniversary event. Customers who spend $89 or more will receive a 9th Anniversary Headband Mystery Box, while orders of $199 or more will qualify for a Sunglasses Mystery Box. Each gift is selected at random based on available inventory, giving customers an additional surprise with their anniversary purchase.

Celebrate Nine Years With ZEELOOL

Nine years ago, ZEELOOL set out to make stylish eyewear more accessible. Today, the brand is celebrating this milestone with the customers who have been part of its journey. Through the anniversary event, shoppers can explore signature styles, discover new favorites, and enjoy exclusive offers created for the celebration.

During the anniversary event, shoppers can enjoy up to 80% off frames, up to 15% off lenses, and 50% off additional frames with qualifying purchases. Customers can also receive Anniversary Mystery Box gifts with qualifying orders.

The anniversary event is now live on the ZEELOOL website, where shoppers can explore the collections, enjoy limited-time savings, and find frames that reflect their personal style.

About ZEELOOL

At ZEELOOL, eyewear is the finishing touch that completes a look and expresses who you are. The brand creates high-quality, stylish frames that are accessible to everyone, empowering wearers to frame their vibe with confidence and ease. With a mission to become the essential accessory in every wardrobe, ZEELOOL offers eyewear designed to fit every moment of life.

Website: https://www.zeelool.com/

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Media Contact

Contact Person: Leta Wang

Email: affiliate@zeelool.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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