Following Reopened National Advertising Division Matter, Willow Health Services Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for Compounded Semaglutide Products

New York, NY, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge brought by Novo Nordisk Inc., Willow Health Services Inc. voluntarily discontinued certain advertising claims for its compounded semaglutide products.

The inquiry focused on express and implied claims made by Willow Health Services about the benefits, efficacy, and safety of its compounded semaglutide products. The challenged claims included statements that Willow’s products were proven to support weight loss, provided results comparable to FDA-approved semaglutide products, and offered effective weight loss outcomes without diet or exercise.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) initially referred this matter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), relevant state Attorneys General, and to the platforms on which the advertising appeared, as Willow failed to provide an advertiser statement indicating whether it would comply with NAD’s recommendations. Willow returned to NAD after discussion with the FTC, and NAD reopened the matter.

During the reopened inquiry, Willow informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued all the challenged claims. NAD will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.