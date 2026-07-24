Allsup Highlights SSDI Barriers And Progress On ADA’s 36th Anniversary

Belleville Illinois, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation marks the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®, is drawing attention to the progress made for people with disabilities since 1990, along with the barriers that remain for those seeking Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

The ADA, signed into law July 26, 1990, prohibits discrimination based on disability in areas including employment, public accommodations, transportation, telecommunications and state and local government services. Still, when a severe health condition forces someone out of the workforce, legal protections alone do not replace lost income. That is when many workers turn to SSDI, a federal insurance program with eligibility based on work history, Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) payroll tax contributions and medical requirements.

The path to those benefits remains difficult. At the end of fiscal year 2025, 885,000 initial disability claims were pending, along with 370,000 reconsiderations and 281,000 hearings, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Applicants waited an average of 226 days for an initial decision and 284 days for a hearing decision in FY 2025. For someone who can no longer work, months of waiting can contribute to unpaid medical expenses and depleted savings.

There are signs of progress. The SSA has set enacted FY 2026 targets to reduce pending initial disability claims to 815,000 and cut initial processing times to 180 days, with further reductions requested for FY 2027.

“The ADA changed what’s possible for people with disabilities and that matters,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “But the SSDI process is still a maze for someone who is seriously ill. They’re dealing with their health, their finances and a federal program with strict rules and long waits. The most useful thing you can do is understand your options early and build the strongest claim you can. Having an experienced representative on your side can help protect both your benefits and your time.”

The evidence supports that approach. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that at the hearing level, claimants who had a representative were allowed benefits at a rate nearly three times higher than claimants with no representative.

The ADA and SSDI reflect two sides of the same commitment. The ADA protects the right of people with disabilities to take part in work and public life. SSDI is there when a health condition makes work no longer possible, replacing part of the income a worker spent years earning. For those whose health later improves, the program’s work incentives, including the SSA’s Ticket To Work Program, keep the door open to employment. Honoring the anniversary means strengthening access on both fronts.

Help Is Available For People Seeking SSDI

Since 1984, Allsup has helped more than 425,000 customers receive approval for their SSDI benefits, and Allsup has a 97 percent SSDI success rate among customers who complete the process with Allsup.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing an appeal after a denial or checking eligibility, an Allsup SSDI specialist can review an individual's work history and medical situation. Visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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