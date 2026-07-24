Canon Named a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment

New York, NY, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Business Process Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., and a managed services and business transformation leader, today announced that its parent company, Canon, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (#US52993325, July 2026).

Key strengths cited in the IDC MarketScape include:

Integrated physical and digital mailroom. Canon differentiates by unifying physical mailroom outsourcing and digital mailroom automation into a single, governed intake framework.

Controlled modernization to drive transformation. Canon enables organizations to digitize and modernize mailroom operations incrementally, allowing clients to transition at their own pace without disrupting existing workflows or business continuity.

Compliance-centric delivery across regulated industries. Compliance and governance are embedded across Canon's delivery model rather than applied as an add-on capability. Canon holds SOC 1 and SOC 2 certifications, supports a broad range of industry regulations and standards, and aligns with the SP 800-53 control catalog within the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF).

AI-driven innovation. Canon is actively evolving its offering beyond document digitization toward an enterprise information intake and orchestration platform.

Ongoing program governance and continuous optimization. Canon distinguishes itself by providing continuous operational oversight, service reviews, and optimization support rather than static implementation.

Canon also applies AI-driven innovation to mailroom and document workflows to help organizations improve processing accuracy, accelerate turnaround times, and enable more intelligent decision-making. Rounding out its capabilities is ongoing program governance and continuous optimization, ensuring mailroom operations are actively monitored, refined, and aligned with evolving business requirements over time.

"Canon has distinguished itself by treating the mailroom not as a transactional mail-handling activity, but as a risk-managed, enterprise intake function," said Robert Palmer, Research Vice President, Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions at IDC. "By integrating physical outsourcing, digital conversion, AI-assisted automation, and ongoing governance into a single operating framework, Canon Business Process Services enables organizations to modernize incrementally without disrupting business continuity, a capability that is especially valuable to large, regulated enterprises seeking a long-term transformation partner."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Mailroom Solutions and Services, a distinction that we believe reflects our commitment to helping clients modernize how information flows throughout their organizations," stated Scott Paster, President, Canon Business Process Services. "Organizations don't simply need to digitize documents. They need to transform incoming information into trusted, actionable data that accelerates business processes and fuels AI. We believe this recognition reflects Canon's ability to help clients make that transition with confidence."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors based on their capabilities and strategies including functionality, go-to-market capabilities, pricing model, customer satisfaction and customer service delivery.

About Canon Business Process Services' Mailroom Solutions Portfolio

Canon delivers its mailroom solutions through a combination of onsite managed services at client locations, centralized Business Processing Centers in the U.S. and the Philippines, and hybrid models that support enterprise-scale operations. This flexible delivery framework allows clients to transition from traditional paper-based mailroom operations to digital-first environments at a pace and configuration that fits their business.

The company's mailroom services span digital mail intake and routing, physical mail management, accountable mail tracking, records management, and document workflow automation—supported by analytics, intelligent capture, and AI-enabled document processing. This comprehensive portfolio is designed to serve highly regulated industries and enterprise clients that require secure, compliant, and scalable inbound communication management.

Canon also continues to invest in intelligent automation offerings, including Document AI, to help clients unlock the structured data trapped in inbound communications and apply it across downstream business processes.

To learn more about the evaluation of Canon, visit the IDC MarketScape Excerpt.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon Business Process Services is a managed services and business transformation leader focused on building innovative end-to-end solutions that enable growth, operational excellence, and agility. Backed by Canon's global reputation for quality and innovation, the company helps clients improve operations, optimize costs, and achieve long-term success. Canon Business Process Services does this by combining onsite workforce management and logistics expertise with analytics, technology, and automation. The company is honored to be recognized as a Global 100 leader by the IAOP for 20 straight years, with teams across the U.S. and the Philippines. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and connect on LinkedIn.

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Press Contact: CBPS-info@cbps.canon.com