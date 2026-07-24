Medical Gas and Equipment Market Forecast to 2031 | Medical Gases Set to Retain Largest Market Share | Therapeutic Applications Lead Global Market Demand

Dublin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gas and Equipment Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical gas and equipment market is projected to grow from USD 21.03 billion in 2025 to USD 30.05 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for respiratory care, critical care and surgical procedures is supporting sustained market expansion across healthcare systems worldwide.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cardiovascular disorders and other chronic conditions. An expanding elderly population is also increasing dependence on medical gases and associated delivery equipment. Higher hospital and intensive care unit admissions, growing surgical volumes and demand for long-term respiratory support are expected to further increase medical gas consumption.

Development and refurbishment activity involving hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and home healthcare services is creating demand for new medical gas infrastructure and system upgrades, particularly in developing countries. Innovations in gas delivery systems, portable equipment and monitoring solutions are also improving treatment efficiency and expanding access to care.

Medical Gases Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share by Type

The medical gases segment is expected to hold the largest share of the medical gas and equipment market by type. Oxygen, medical air, nitrous oxide, nitrogen and carbon dioxide are used extensively in respiratory therapy, anesthesia, intensive care, emergency treatment, diagnostics and therapeutic procedures.

Unlike equipment that is purchased or replaced periodically, medical gases are consumables requiring continuous replenishment. This recurring supply requirement supports consistently high demand across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings. Growth in chronic disease cases, surgical procedures, hospital admissions and ICU utilization is expected to increase consumption throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of home healthcare and long-term oxygen therapy is also strengthening demand. In addition, regulatory and patient safety requirements governing uninterrupted gas availability in healthcare facilities continue to support the segment's leading market position.

Therapeutic Applications to Lead the Medical Gas and Equipment Market

By application, therapeutic uses are expected to represent the largest market share. Oxygen, nitrous oxide and medical air remain integral to respiratory therapy, emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia and pain management across hospitals, clinics and home healthcare environments.

The growing incidence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, combined with population aging, is increasing demand for continuous and long-term therapeutic gas administration. Rising hospitalization rates, higher surgical volumes and greater adoption of home healthcare and long-term oxygen therapy will continue to reinforce the prominence of therapeutic applications.

United States Forecast to Record North America's Highest CAGR

The United States is projected to register the highest CAGR within the North American medical gas and equipment market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending and increasing rates of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular illness are generating substantial demand for medical oxygen and related delivery equipment.

Growth in hospitalizations, ICU capacity and surgical procedures is accelerating installations and upgrades of medical gas pipeline systems and equipment. Expanding home healthcare services and the long-term oxygen therapy market are contributing additional momentum. Stringent patient safety regulations, compliance requirements, continuing technological progress and the presence of prominent medical gas manufacturers and service providers further support the country's position as North America's fastest-growing market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global medical gas and equipment market include Air Liquide (France), Linde Plc (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), GCE Group (Sweden), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), SOL S.p.A. (Italy), Rotarex (Europe), Norco Inc. (US), Genstar Technologies (US), Southern Gas Limited (India), Calox Inc. (US), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd. (India), Butler Gas Products Company (US), SCI Analytical (US), Amico Group of Companies (US), Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd. (Israel), AOPL (India) and Apex Medical Gas Inc. (US).

The report evaluates these market participants through company profiles, service and product offerings, recent developments, market shares, production capacities, growth plans and key competitive strategies.

Research Coverage

The medical gas and equipment market report estimates current market size and future growth potential across type, application, end user and region. It provides market revenue estimates, competitive intelligence and analysis of major industry participants, enabling established companies and new entrants to assess market positioning and develop go-to-market strategies.

The research examines key growth drivers, including rising medical oxygen demand, increasing surgical volumes, an expanding elderly population and growing adoption of home healthcare. Identified restraints include declining reimbursements for respiratory therapies and the global helium shortage. Market opportunities include healthcare industry expansion, rising demand for pain management and advancements in healthcare technology. Key challenges include the limited availability of medical gases and the high cost of medical gas equipment.

Key Report Insights

Market penetration: Detailed information on products offered by major companies across type, application, end user and regional segments.

Detailed information on products offered by major companies across type, application, end user and regional segments. Product enhancement and innovation: Analysis of new product launches, technological developments and anticipated medical gas and equipment market trends.

Analysis of new product launches, technological developments and anticipated medical gas and equipment market trends. Market development: Assessment of high-growth and profitable markets by offering, application, end user and region.

Assessment of high-growth and profitable markets by offering, application, end user and region. Market diversification: Coverage of newly launched products, expanding markets, current industry developments and investments.

Coverage of newly launched products, expanding markets, current industry developments and investments. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, product portfolios and capacities of leading competitors.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $30.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Increasing demand for medical oxygen Growing number of surgeries Expansion of geriatric population and subsequent rise in chronic diseases Shift toward home healthcare settings

Challenges Declining reimbursements for respiratory therapies Strict regulatory and safety compliance requirements Limited availability of medical gases High cost of medical gas equipment

Case Studies Adoption of computerized tracking system for improved patient safety and streamlined compliance documentation Implementation of comprehensive alarm management system for responsible surveillance Development of pressure swing adsorption plants to meet increasing needs of liquid medical oxygen

Opportunities Expansion of healthcare industry Surge in demand for pain management solutions Growing advancements in healthcare technologies



COMPANY PROFILES

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Messer SE & Co. KGaA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

GCE Group

SOL S.p.A.

Rotarex

Norco Inc.

Genstar Technologies

Southern Gas Limited

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Calox Inc.

PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk

Butler Gas Products Company

Amico Group of Companies

AIMS Oxygen Pvt. Ltd. (AOPL)

Apex Medical Gas Inc.

Chengdu Taiyo Industrial Gases Co. Ltd.

Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd.

Carbide and Chemicals

Holston Gases

MEC Medical Ltd.

Precision UK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arrl8u

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