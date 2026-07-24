Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market to Grow USD 1.30 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 38.6% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market is projected to grow from USD 0.18 billion in 2026 to USD 1.30 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rapid expansion of AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC), which is increasing rack power densities and accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling technologies. Direct-to-chip coolants improve thermal management, enhance energy efficiency, and support sustainable data center operations.

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Key Market Highlights

Market Size: USD 0.45 Billion (2026)

USD 0.45 Billion (2026) Market Size (2026): USD 0.18 Billion

USD 0.18 Billion Projected Market Value (2032): USD 1.30 Billion

USD 1.30 Billion CAGR (2026–2032): 38.6%

38.6% Largest Region: North America

North America Leading Cooling Technology: Single-phase Cooling

Single-phase Cooling Largest Coolant Type: Water-Glycol Mixtures

Water-Glycol Mixtures Leading Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers Key Players: Dow Inc., BASF SE, Arteco NV, Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Valvoline Global, Chevron Corporation, Recochem Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc.

Why This Market Matters

The growing deployment of AI workloads, machine learning, and cloud services is significantly increasing server heat generation. Traditional air-cooling systems are becoming less effective, creating strong demand for direct-to-chip liquid cooling solutions. Advanced coolants improve cooling efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enable higher rack densities, making them essential for next-generation data centers.

Market Overview

The Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants market is witnessing rapid growth as hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers adopt advanced liquid cooling technologies. Increasing investments in AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, and sustainable data center operations are driving market demand.

Single-phase cooling systems and water-glycol coolants remain the preferred choice due to their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and compatibility with existing cooling infrastructure. As rack power densities continue to rise, direct-to-chip cooling is expected to become a critical component of future data center designs.

Analyst Perspective

The Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants market is experiencing strong momentum as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud services drive higher server power densities. As conventional air cooling reaches its limits, data center operators are increasingly adopting direct-to-chip liquid cooling to improve thermal efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and support sustainable operations. Continued innovation in coolant formulations and liquid cooling infrastructure is expected to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

By Coolant Type

Water-Glycol Mixtures accounted for the largest market share due to their excellent heat transfer capability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with existing direct-to-chip cooling systems.

Synthetic Fluids are expected to witness significant growth, driven by their superior thermal stability, corrosion protection, and suitability for high-performance AI and HPC applications.

By Cooling Technology

Single-phase Cooling dominates the market owing to its simple design, lower operating cost, and widespread adoption in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.

Two-phase Cooling is gaining traction as next-generation AI servers require higher cooling efficiency for ultra-high-density computing environments.

By Data Center Type

Hyperscale Data Centers represent the largest market segment due to increasing investments by cloud service providers and AI infrastructure companies.

Colocation and Enterprise Data Centers are also expanding their adoption of direct-to-chip cooling to improve energy efficiency and support high-density workloads.

By End-use Application

The AI & High-Performance Computing (HPC) segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Growing deployment of generative AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and advanced analytics is driving demand for efficient liquid cooling solutions.

Other key applications include:

Cloud Computing

Enterprise Data Centers

Edge Data Centers

Research & Supercomputing Facilities

Regional Analysis

North America

North America held the largest market share in 2025, supported by the presence of leading hyperscale cloud providers, AI infrastructure investments, and rapid adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in AI data centers, expanding cloud infrastructure, and increasing digital transformation initiatives across China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving market demand.

Europe

Europe is witnessing steady growth due to increasing focus on sustainable data centers, stringent energy-efficiency regulations, and growing investments in AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Key Industry Trends

AI-driven data centers are accelerating the adoption of direct-to-chip liquid cooling to efficiently manage increasing chip heat loads and higher rack power densities.

are accelerating the adoption of direct-to-chip liquid cooling to efficiently manage increasing chip heat loads and higher rack power densities. Sustainability initiatives are encouraging data center operators to deploy energy-efficient cooling solutions that reduce power consumption and improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

are encouraging data center operators to deploy energy-efficient cooling solutions that reduce power consumption and improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). The growing demand for high-performance computing (HPC), cloud computing, and generative AI is driving investments in advanced coolant technologies with superior thermal performance.

is driving investments in advanced coolant technologies with superior thermal performance. Single-phase direct-to-chip cooling continues to dominate due to its ease of deployment, compatibility with existing infrastructure, and lower operational complexity.

continues to dominate due to its ease of deployment, compatibility with existing infrastructure, and lower operational complexity. Increasing collaboration between coolant manufacturers, cooling system providers, and hyperscale cloud operators is accelerating innovation and commercialization of next-generation liquid cooling solutions.

is accelerating innovation and commercialization of next-generation liquid cooling solutions. Rising investments in edge data centers and AI infrastructure are creating new opportunities for direct-to-chip coolant suppliers worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants market is moderately consolidated, with global chemical manufacturers and thermal management solution providers competing through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion. Companies are focusing on developing high-performance coolants that offer improved thermal conductivity, corrosion protection, long-term reliability, and environmental sustainability.

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