Electrosurgery Market Projected to Reach $11.59 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Rises - Analysis by Product, Surgery, End User and Region

Dublin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrosurgery Market by Product, Surgery, End User: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrosurgery market is projected to grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2025 to USD 11.59 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by increasing surgical volumes, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, wider adoption of minimally invasive and outpatient procedures, and continued innovation in energy-based surgical systems.

Investments in healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for precise, efficient and cost-effective surgical solutions are also strengthening the electrosurgery market outlook. Technological advances in electrosurgical instruments, generators, accessories and smoke evacuation systems are helping healthcare providers improve procedural performance and patient safety across multiple surgical specialties.

Market growth remains constrained by risks associated with electrosurgical procedures, including thermal burns, surgical smoke exposure and electromagnetic interference. Stringent regulatory requirements, high device costs and shortages of skilled surgical professionals may further limit adoption, particularly in emerging markets and resource-constrained healthcare systems. Concerns regarding toxic fumes generated during procedures remain an important challenge and are increasing interest in effective smoke evacuation technologies.

Electrosurgical Generators Maintain the Second-Largest Product Share

By product, the electrosurgery market includes electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories and smoke evacuation systems. Electrosurgical generators accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024, supported by technological innovations such as closed-loop control systems. These systems automatically regulate voltage and current to maintain stable power output when operating on tissues with varying impedance.

Integrated safety capabilities, including sensors that monitor pad-to-skin contact and current density, can reduce thermal injury risks and improve procedural safety. Adoption is also being strengthened by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers investing in advanced energy platforms to support growing surgical volumes and demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Expand Their Role in Electrosurgery

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ablation centers; ambulatory surgical centers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. Ambulatory surgical centers held the second-largest market share in 2024, reflecting the continuing shift toward outpatient and day-care procedures.

These facilities provide high-volume, multispecialty surgical services across general surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, dermatology and ophthalmology. Electrosurgical products are widely used within these specialties for cutting, coagulation and hemostasis. Ambulatory surgical centers also offer lower procedure costs, shorter waiting periods and faster postoperative recovery, making them increasingly attractive to patients and payers. The availability of advanced electrosurgical products and trained healthcare professionals further supports safe, accurate and minimally invasive treatment in these settings.

United States Expected to Record North America's Fastest Growth

The electrosurgery market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2024, with the United States accounting for the region's largest share. The US is also anticipated to register the highest compound annual growth rate within the North American electrosurgery market.

Growth in the United States is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of innovative medical products, increasing healthcare expenditure, an extensive network of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, and the presence of leading electrosurgery manufacturers. The rising burden of chronic disease and demographic aging are expected to increase the need for surgical intervention and related electrosurgical products.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, the US population aged 65 and older is expected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported that obesity prevalence exceeded 25% in every US state in 2024, while more than 90% of adults aged 65 and older have at least one chronic condition. These trends are expected to support demand for conventional, minimally invasive, cosmetic and bariatric procedures.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Electrosurgery Companies

Prominent companies operating in the electrosurgery market include Medtronic of Ireland, Johnson & Johnson of the US, Conmed Corporation of the US, B. Braun SE of Germany, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH of Germany, Olympus Corporation of Japan, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG of Germany and Boston Scientific of the US, alongside other market participants.

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, electrosurgery product portfolios, recent industry developments, market shares, growth plans, production capabilities and key business strategies. It also reviews new product launches, anticipated technology trends, market expansion initiatives, investments and diversification opportunities across product, surgery, end-user and regional segments.

Research Scope

The market research analyzes the size and future growth potential of the electrosurgery industry by product, surgery, end user and region. It evaluates major growth drivers, including the prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for minimally invasive surgery, technological innovation, rising numbers of hospitals and surgical procedures, and the shift toward outpatient surgery in developed markets.

The analysis also covers opportunities arising from emerging healthcare markets, increased government funding for advanced medical treatments, and anticipated growth in cosmetic and bariatric procedures associated with increasing obesity prevalence. Key restraints and challenges include procedural risks, stringent regulation, surgeon shortages, surgical smoke and electromagnetic-interference-related concerns.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing prevalence of chronic diseases Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries Shifting preference toward outpatient surgeries in developed regions

Challenges Restraints Risks associated with electrosurgical procedures Stringent regulatory framework Shortage of surgeons Concerns regarding electromagnetic-interference-related risks

Case Studies

Industry Trends

Opportunities Rising government funding to develop advanced medical treatments



Company Profiles

MEDTRONIC PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (ETHICON)

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

B. BRAUN

CONMED CORPORATION

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

SMITH+NEPHEW

ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH

STRYKER CORPORATION

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

ZIMMER BIOMET

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

BOWA-ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG

KIRWAN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, LLC.

ENCISION INC.

KLS MARTIN GROUP

STILLE AB

I.C. MEDICAL, INC.

MEYER-HAAKE GMBH

APPLIED MEDICAL RESOURCES CORPORATION

ASPEN SURGICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

APYX MEDICAL

ECLIPSE PRISM MEDICAL DEVICES PVT. LTD

DIRECTA DENTAL GROUP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd3z51

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