Global Apheresis Market to Reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2031, Driven by Plasma-Based Therapies and Automated Technologies

Dublin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apheresis Market by Product, Procedure, Application, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global apheresis market is projected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2026 to USD 4.41 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of hematological, autoimmune, neurological, and renal diseases, alongside sustained global demand for blood components and plasma-derived products.

Hospitals, blood banks, plasma collection centers, and specialized clinics are increasing their use of donor and therapeutic apheresis procedures. Healthcare organizations are also investing in highly efficient, fully automated, and patient-focused systems designed to improve collection performance, donor safety, operational productivity, and clinical outcomes.

Technological advances, including automated blood component separators, continuous-flow centrifuges, and component-specific blood collection systems, are further accelerating adoption. Improved blood collection infrastructure in developing countries, combined with healthcare initiatives focused on transfusion safety and effective blood management, is expected to support long-term apheresis market growth.

Disposables Hold the Largest Share of the Apheresis Market

By product, disposables account for the largest share of the global apheresis market. Demand is driven by the increasing volume of blood collection and therapeutic apheresis procedures worldwide. Disposable kits, tubing assemblies, needles, and collection chambers remain essential to maintaining sterility, reducing contamination risks, and protecting patients and donors.

The replacement of disposable products after each procedure creates recurring demand and consistent revenue opportunities for manufacturers. Growth is also being supported by the rising number of plasma collection, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, and therapeutic plasma exchange procedures. Additional contributors include increasing plasma donations, expanding demand for plasma-based therapeutics, higher blood donation volumes, and growing acceptance of automated apheresis technology.

Plasmapheresis Leads the Market by Procedure

The plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest procedural share in 2025, supported by strong worldwide demand for plasma-derived therapies used in immunological, neurological, and hematological conditions. The procedure is extensively used for donor plasma collection and plasma exchange therapy.

Segment growth is reinforced by the increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, rising demand for immunoglobulins and coagulation factors, and growth in plasma donations. Recent developments in automated plasmapheresis systems are also improving procedural efficiency, donor safety, collection productivity, and adoption across hospitals and blood centers.

North America Maintains Regional Market Leadership

The global apheresis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest regional market share in 2025, reflecting the high incidence of hematological, autoimmune, neurological, and renal disorders and the region's substantial demand for plasma-based products and blood components.

North America benefits from an extensive healthcare and blood donation network, broad adoption of apheresis technologies, and the strong presence of major manufacturers and plasma collection companies. Increased blood donation awareness, growing use of therapeutic apheresis, favorable reimbursement policies, and continued investment in transfusion medicine and plasma collection facilities further strengthen the region's position.

Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Principal market drivers include the rising prevalence of autoimmune and neurological disorders, increased utilization of plasma-derived biologics by biopharmaceutical companies, and growing demand for blood components. Additional factors include heightened emphasis on transfusion safety, a rising volume of complex oncological and transplant procedures, technological improvements in component-specific blood collection, and expanding adoption of cell and gene therapies.

Growth opportunities are emerging from the adoption of apheresis procedures among leukemia and pediatric patients. Increased investment in emerging markets by governments and leading industry participants is also expected to expand access to apheresis equipment, collection infrastructure, and specialized clinical services.

However, high procedural and operating costs continue to limit the adoption of apheresis technologies. Other restraints include limited use of apheresis donation procedures in emerging economies, stringent donor eligibility requirements, restricted donor availability, and shortages of skilled professionals. Market participants must also address procedure-related adverse events, transfusion-transmitted infection risks, and inadequate blood-screening infrastructure in emerging countries.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the apheresis market include:

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Macopharma SA (France)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

Therakos LLC (US)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Competitive assessment covers company product portfolios, market segments, revenue analysis, product development, research and development activities, and growth strategies. It also examines upcoming apheresis technology trends, new products, geographic expansion, recent industry developments, and opportunities in high-growth regions.

Research Scope

The market research evaluates the apheresis industry by product, type, procedure, technology, end user, and region. It assesses market growth factors, opportunities, restraints, challenges, competitive dynamics, and the positioning of leading participants. The analysis also reviews micro-markets according to individual growth trends and forecasts revenue across five principal regions and their respective countries.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune and Neurological Disorders Driving Demand For Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures Rising Demand For Blood Components and Increasing Emphasis On Transfusion Safety to Support Market Expansion Growing Volume of Complex Oncological and Transplant Procedures to Support Growth of Apheresis Technological Improvements in Component-Specific Blood Collection to Support Market Expansion Expanding Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapies to Create Growth Opportunities For Apheresis Market

Challenges Restraints High Procedural and Operational Costs Limit Adoption of Apheresis Technologies Limited Adoption of Apheresis Donation Procedures in Emerging Economies Stringent Donor Eligibility Criteria and Limited Donor Availability to Restrain Apheresis Procedures Dearth of Skilled Professionals Impacting Adoption of Apheresis Procedures Challenges Risk of Procedure-Related Adverse Events and Donor Safety Concerns Risk of Transfusion-Transmitted Infections and Inadequate Blood Screening Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Case Studies Fresenius SE & Co. Kgaa Amicus Apheresis Device - Therapeutic Apheresis in Myasthenia Gravis Patient Terumo Bct's Spectra Optia Apheresis Device - Switch From Manual to Automated Red Blood Cell Exchange in Brazil Terumo Bct + Boston Children'S Hospital - Optimizing Stem Cell Collection in Sickle Cell Disease

Opportunities Adoption of Apheresis Procedures in Leukemia and Pediatric Patients Creating Growth Opportunities Growing Investments in Emerging Markets by Governments and Key Industry Players



Company Profiles

Terumo Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Haemonetics Corporation

B. Braun SE

BD

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Medica S.p.A.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Vantive

Miltenyi Biotec

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Macopharma SA

Infomed SA

Therakos LLC.

Medicap GmbH

Haier Biomedical

Sichuan Nigale Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd.

Kentec Medical

Scinomed Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dygd18

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment