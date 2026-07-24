BloFin Wallet unifies Visa payments and perpetual trading for the next era of finance

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin Wallet has reached a significant milestone in its evolution, introducing Perpetual Contract Trading and the BloFin Wallet Visa Card, two updates that push the wallet well beyond what most crypto wallets are built to do.

From holding to trading: Perpetual contracts now live

BloFin Wallet users can now trade perpetual contracts directly from their wallet, with access to 100+ tokens spanning both cryptocurrency and tradfi assets. Instead of moving funds to a separate exchange, users can trade within the same wallet they already use for swaps, onramp, and earn.

The update also introduces a referral program tied to perpetual trading. Users can share their invite link and earn fee rebates based on their referrals' trading activity, creating a direct connection between community growth and personal reward.





The next era of finance

BloFin Wallet has also launched the BloFin Wallet Card, a Visa card that lets users spend their digital assets wherever Visa is accepted. The card supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, carries zero issuance and annual fees, and imposes no lock-up period on funds. Users hold their assets until the moment of purchase.

The next phase of digital finance will not be defined by another standalone wallet, exchange, payment card, or yield product. It will be defined by how seamlessly these functions work together. Users increasingly expect to trade, hold, earn, and spend from a single financial environment, without repeatedly moving funds between platforms, waiting through settlement delays, or sacrificing control of their assets. BloFin Wallet is helping pioneer this all-in-one experience. Its ambition extends beyond asset storage: it is building a unified gateway where digital assets can move naturally between investment, trading, yield generation, and everyday spending. By reducing the friction between these activities, BloFin Wallet aims to make crypto capital as accessible and useful as money in a traditional account, while preserving the speed and flexibility of digital markets

The BloFin Wallet Card is a key part of that vision. Alongside the card, BloFin Wallet offers an Earn product with 6%+ APY, enabling users to put idle assets to work while keeping them accessible. Together, Card and Earn create a more efficient capital loop: assets can remain productive when not being spent, stay available when opportunities arise, and be used directly for real-world payments when needed. This reflects a broader shift in the market. Crypto users are moving beyond speculation alone and increasingly looking for practical financial utility. At the same time, fragmented experiences, one platform for trading, another for custody, another for yield, and another for payments, are becoming less acceptable. The platforms positioned to lead the next cycle will be those that combine deep liquidity, capital efficiency, payment access, and intuitive asset management within one connected experience.

BloFin Wallet’s long-term opportunity is to become a financial operating system for the digital-asset economy: one place where users can enter the market, manage risk, grow their assets, and use their wealth in everyday life. The future of finance will not ask users to choose between trading and spending, or between earning and accessibility. It will bring all of these experiences together, and make the transitions between them nearly invisible.

Trade Smarter, Hold Safer

Taken together, these updates say something about where BloFin Wallet is headed. Where most wallets stop at storage and swaps, BloFin Wallet now covers the full arc from on-chain trading to real-world spending, with earning opportunities built in throughout. The BloFin Wallet app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

About BloFin Wallet

BloFin Wallet is an on-chain wallet designed to support secure, self-custodied management of digital assets across multiple blockchain networks. The wallet allows users to store, manage, and interact with their crypto assets while maintaining full ownership and control. BloFin Wallet supports multi-chain asset management, primarily across major EVM and Solana networks, and provides access to on-chain applications and services. It is also integrated with the BloFin ecosystem, enabling users to connect their wallet assets with BloFin’s broader financial services. With a focus on security, usability, and interoperability, BloFin Wallet serves as a practical entry point for users engaging with the ecosystem. For more information, please visit wallet.blofin.com .

Media contact

Head of Marketing and Public Relations

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

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