MJH Life Sciences® Named a 2026 Top Workplace, Reinforcing Its Position as the Leading Health Care Engagement Network for Talented Associates

CRANBURY, N.J., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences® has been named a New Jersey Top Workplaces 2026 winner by NJ Advance Media, based on a confidential employee survey administered by Energage LLC. The recognition affirms what the company has long positioned itself to be: the place where health care’s most driven professionals choose to build a meaningful career.

“We didn’t set out to build a good place to work, we set out to build the place where the best people want to spend their careers,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., Chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “This recognition tells me we’re getting that right. Our people don’t just execute our strategy; they are our strategy. Every partner who works with us is working with the caliber of talent this award represents, and that is not an accident. It is the standard we hold ourselves to every day.”

That standard shows up as deliberate investment, not incidental perks. Through leadership development, clear paths for advancement and a genuine commitment to well-being, MJH has built a culture where ambitious people do the best work of their careers, support one another, and stay to make a measurable impact.

The dividend of that investment extends beyond MJH’s walls. It shows up in the depth of expertise clients and health care partners gain access to, as well as the consistency and quality they can count on as relationships grow. It also shows up in the company’s associates dedicating time throughout the year to causes such as cancer research, food insecurity, and local community partnerships. This serves as a reminder that the same people driving MJH’s growth are equally invested in the communities it serves.

As health care continues to evolve, MJH Life Sciences is building for the long term. It is a company defined not by a single campaign or contract, but by the caliber of people who choose to stay and the partners who choose to grow with them.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/ .

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