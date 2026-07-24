Latham International Launches £50,000 Signature Membership to Redefine Luxury Matchmaking for High-Net-Worth Clients

London, UK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham International, the luxury international matchmaking and relationship consultancy founded by Empress Donna Latham, has announced the launch of its exclusive Signature Membership, a bespoke £50,000 matchmaking program designed for successful professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and high-net-worth individuals seeking meaningful, long-term relationships.







Photo Credit: Lewis Patrick



The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's international expansion, reflecting the growing demand for highly personalized relationship services that prioritize discretion, compatibility, and genuine human connection over algorithm-driven dating platforms.

Supporting this expansion is Isla Naomi Latham, who plays an active role within Latham International, specializing in luxury client styling, image consultancy, and photoshoot coordination. With a background in Fashion Communication and Styling, she complements the company's bespoke matchmaking services by helping clients present themselves with confidence, authenticity, and elegance throughout their matchmaking journey.

"Many successful people have achieved extraordinary results in their careers, yet finding the right life partner remains one of their greatest challenges," said Empress Donna Latham, Founder and CEO of Latham International. "The Signature Membership was created to offer clients an exceptional level of personal support, combining expert matchmaking with relationship guidance and concierge-level service throughout their entire relationship journey."

Photo Credit: Lewis Patrick

Unlike traditional matchmaking agencies, Latham International provides every client with a fully bespoke experience tailored to their individual values, ambitions, and relationship goals. The Signature Membership expands on that philosophy by offering an integrated suite of premium services designed to support clients before, during, and beyond the introduction process.

The Signature Membership includes:

International bespoke matchmaking

Unlimited relationship consulting

Executive dating strategy

Personal coaching

Concierge introductions

Luxury relationship retreats

VIP experiences

Lifestyle support throughout the relationship journey

The launch comes as many accomplished professionals report increasing frustration with modern dating, where digital platforms often prioritize volume over compatibility. Latham International's approach offers an alternative centered on confidentiality, expert guidance, and carefully curated introductions that help clients invest their time more intentionally while increasing opportunities to build lasting relationships.

Founded after Donna Latham experienced the challenges of modern dating firsthand, Latham International was established to provide a more thoughtful, relationship-focused alternative for accomplished individuals seeking genuine connection. The consultancy combines luxury matchmaking with relationship consulting and personal coaching, creating an experience that extends well beyond introductions alone.

The company has completed hundreds of relationship consultations and continues to expand its international client base across the United Kingdom and overseas markets. Client confidentiality remains a cornerstone of the business, with every introduction handled through a highly discreet and personalized process.

Donna Latham's work has earned industry recognition, including the Global Recognition Award, and has been featured in publications such as International Business Times, First For Women Magazine, Startup Magazine, and Absolutely Hertfordshire Magazine. She has also appeared as a guest dating judge on a Sidemen production, serves as a media contributor on luxury matchmaking and relationships, and is a THIRDHOME Ambassador.

As Latham International continues its global growth, the Signature Membership represents the company's commitment to elevating the standards of luxury matchmaking through personalized service, relationship expertise, and long-term client support.

To learn more about the Signature Membership or to book a private consultation, visit Latham International's website.

About Latham International

Latham International is a luxury international matchmaking and relationship consultancy specializing in introducing exceptional professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and high-net-worth individuals seeking meaningful long-term relationships. Combining bespoke matchmaking, relationship consulting, personal coaching, and concierge-level support, the company delivers a confidential, highly personalized experience for discerning clients across the United Kingdom and internationally.

Media Contact

Latham International

Website:https://latham-international.com/

Email: empressdonna.latham@latham-international.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lathaminternational/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donna-latham-b133b41b3/