Higher Images Surpasses 10,000 Websites and 10 Million Leads Generated for Businesses

PITTSBURGH, PA., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher Images , an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency, announced that it has reached two significant performance milestones: designing and developing upwards of 10,000 websites and generating more than 10 million leads for businesses through its marketing strategies, advertising campaigns, and proprietary technologies.

The milestones represent more than 25 years of work across website development, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media, content marketing, public relations, reputation management, branding and traditional advertising.

Higher Images has served thousands of businesses across professional services, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, nonprofit and other industries throughout the United States.

“Ten thousand websites and more than 10 million leads are exciting numbers, but the businesses behind those numbers are what matter,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of Higher Images. “Each website represents an organization that trusted us with its reputation. Each lead represents a potential customer, appointment, project, sale, donation, or new business relationship. That is the impact we are proud to celebrate.”

Moving Beyond Marketing Activity to Measurable Results

Businesses have access to more marketing tools and customer data than ever before, but many still struggle to determine which strategies are producing meaningful results.

Website traffic, advertising impressions, social media engagement and keyword rankings can provide useful information. However, Higher Images emphasizes that these measurements must ultimately be connected to business objectives such as phone calls, form submissions, appointments, purchases, registrations and qualified sales opportunities.

“Marketing reports should do more than present a collection of attractive graphs,” Thornberg said. “Business owners need to understand what generated attention, what created a response and what contributed to a conversion. If the reporting cannot help someone make a better business decision, it is not doing enough.”

Higher Images uses website analytics, telephone call tracking, form-submission tracking, advertising conversion data and other performance indicators to help clients understand how prospective customers discover and engage with their businesses.

The agency’s strategies are developed around four primary business goals:

Increasing qualified leads and sales opportunities

Improving website performance and conversion rates

Expanding brand awareness and customer reach

Strengthening online reputation and authority

Websites Designed to Support Business Growth

A company’s website often serves as the center of its marketing activity. It may be the first place a prospective customer evaluates the organization, the destination for an advertising campaign, and the source that search engines and AI platforms use to understand the business.

Higher Images has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites since the agency was founded in 2000. Its website services include custom development, WordPress websites, e-commerce websites, landing pages, event websites and affordable website options for small businesses.

The agency’s approach considers design, mobile usability, site speed, search visibility, accessibility, content clarity, conversion opportunities and analytics.

“A beautiful website is valuable, but it also needs to work,” Thornberg said. “It should clearly explain what the business does, who it serves and why a visitor should take the next step. Good design earns attention. Clear information and strong conversion paths turn that attention into action.”

Higher Images also evaluates how a website connects with the rest of a company’s marketing ecosystem, including advertising, search visibility, social media, reputation, public relations, email campaigns and customer-relationship management.

More Than 10 Million Leads Generated

Higher Images reports generating more than 10 million leads for its clients through coordinated digital and traditional marketing strategies.

Depending on the business and campaign, those leads may include:

Telephone calls

Website contact forms

Appointment requests

Quote requests

Product purchases

Event registrations

Email inquiries

Newsletter subscriptions

Donation activity

In-person visits

Other measurable customer actions

The agency combines lead-generation strategy with tracking and reporting to evaluate which channels are contributing to client growth. These channels may include organic search, local search, paid search, social media advertising, display advertising, email, content marketing, public relations, and traditional media.

“The number of leads is important, but quality matters just as much as quantity,” Thornberg said. “A successful campaign is not simply one that creates more clicks. It attracts the right people, gives them the information they need and provides a clear path to contact or purchase from the business.”

Applying Decades of Data to a Changing Search Environment

The customer journey continues to evolve as consumers use traditional search engines, social platforms, online reviews and AI-powered tools to research businesses and compare services.

Higher Images is using the experience gained from thousands of websites and millions of lead interactions to help clients adapt to these changing discovery habits. The agency is expanding its capabilities in AI search optimization, AI-ready website development, structured company information, AI-assisted reporting, custom GPT development and marketing automation.

Despite the emergence of new technology, Higher Images maintains that successful marketing still depends on clear communication, credible information, strong reputation signals and a consistent customer experience.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how people receive information, but it has not changed the importance of trust,” Thornberg said. “Whether someone discovers a business through Google, social media, a news article, a review or an AI-generated answer, that person still needs a compelling reason to believe the company can solve the problem.”

An Integrated Approach to Marketing Performance

Higher Images provides clients with access to multiple marketing disciplines through one coordinated agency relationship. Its services include:

Website design and development

Search engine optimization and local SEO

Google Business Profile management

Google Ads and paid search

Social media marketing and advertising

Content development and blogging

Email marketing and automation

Public relations and media outreach

Reputation and review management

Branding and graphic design

Video production and marketing

Traditional advertising and media buying

Analytics, lead tracking and reporting

AI marketing and AI search optimization

According to Thornberg, integration allows the agency to identify how different marketing activities support one another and where opportunities may be lost.

“A customer may see an advertisement, search for the company, read its reviews, visit the website and then call,” Thornberg said. “No single channel gets to wear the crown. The strategy works when all of those pieces support one clear, credible, and measurable customer journey.”

Higher Images will continue to invest in technology, training, and services that help businesses understand marketing performance and adapt to changing customer behavior.

Businesses interested in website development, lead generation, digital marketing, or AI search optimization can visit www.higherimages.com to request a consultation.

About Higher Images

Founded in 2000, Higher Images is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing and advertising agency that helps businesses increase visibility, build authority, generate qualified leads and support long-term growth. Over more than 25 years, the agency has designed and developed upwards of 10,000 websites and generated more than 10 million leads for its clients.

Higher Images provides website design and development, search engine optimization, paid search and social advertising, social media marketing, content development, public relations, branding, reputation management, traditional advertising, marketing technology, and AI-focused business solutions. Higher Images serves businesses throughout the United States from its locations in Pennsylvania and Florida.

For additional information, visit www.higherimages.com .

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