SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beacon Hill Solutions Group Opens Salt Lake City Office to Support Utah's Growing Technology Market

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Beacon Hill Solutions Group has expanded its national footprint with the opening of a new office in Salt Lake City, Utah, strengthening the firm's ability to support employers and job seekers across one of the country's fastest-growing technology hubs.

The office is led by Jeff Platt, Division Director of Beacon Hill Technologies, who brings more than 26 years of experience in staffing, recruiting and talent acquisition. The new location will focus on technology staffing and recruiting solutions while also connecting Utah organizations to Beacon Hill's broader consulting, workforce solutions and government services capabilities.

"Salt Lake City is an exciting market with a strong foundation of innovation, talent and long-term growth," said Platt. "We're looking forward to building meaningful relationships throughout the community and helping organizations solve complex hiring challenges while connecting professionals with rewarding career opportunities."

The expansion comes as Utah continues to attract technology companies, engineering organizations and federal contractors. The Silicon Slopes region has emerged as a major center for innovation, creating ongoing demand for skilled talent and flexible workforce solutions.

According to Platt, today's hiring environment presents new challenges for employers, including high volumes of applications and increasing competition for specialized talent. Beacon Hill's consultative approach helps organizations streamline hiring processes, improve candidate quality and adapt to changing business needs.

"Companies often spend valuable time sorting through hundreds of applications to find the right candidates," said Platt. "Our role is to simplify that process and help employers connect with the talent they need to move their business forward."

The Salt Lake City office further strengthens Beacon Hill's presence across the Mountain West, providing local market expertise backed by the resources and delivery capabilities of a national organization.

"Utah represents an important growth opportunity for Beacon Hill," said Ethan Lee, Senior Division Director of Beacon Hill Technologies. "We're excited to invest in the region and confident that Jeff's leadership, industry expertise and commitment to client service will help us build lasting partnerships throughout the market."

Beacon Hill plans to focus on supporting organizations across the technology, engineering, government and professional services sectors while helping employers access specialized talent and flexible workforce solutions.

About Beacon Hill Solutions Group

Beacon Hill Solutions Group is a national provider of staffing, recruiting, consulting and workforce solutions. Through specialized practice areas, the company partners with organizations across the United States to address talent challenges, support critical business initiatives and connect professionals with meaningful career opportunities.