Long DeFi Announces Its Next-Generation AI Computing Infrastructure, Showing How Ordinary People Can Leverage Tens of Millions of Computing Power

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long DeFi today announced the continued expansion of its global AI computing infrastructure, introducing new high-performance cloud computing resources designed to support the rapidly growing artificial intelligence economy.

As AI applications continue to expand across industries, businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs are entering a new era of digital innovation and productivity. Through its distributed computing platform, Long DeFi aims to provide the scalable infrastructure required to support the next generation of AI-powered applications worldwide.





AI Is Reshaping the Global Economy

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way organizations operate, create value, and compete. As AI technologies become increasingly accessible, traditional business models are rapidly evolving, enabling companies of all sizes to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and accelerate innovation.

The widespread adoption of generative AI is driving a new phase of digital transformation. Rather than remaining observers of technological change, businesses and individuals are increasingly becoming active participants in AI-powered ecosystems, integrating intelligent tools into everyday workflows and commercial activities.

Several key trends are shaping this transition:

AI Is Empowering Individual Creators and Specialized Businesses

Advances in AI have significantly lowered technical barriers, allowing entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses to complete tasks that previously required large teams. From multilingual customer support and digital marketing to content production and cross-border e-commerce, AI enables users to operate with greater speed and efficiency.

Digital Assets Are Becoming an Important Growth Opportunity

AI-powered productivity tools are making it easier to create scalable digital assets, including copyrighted content, automated workflow templates, intelligent prompts, and software-based solutions. These digital resources can be distributed globally through online platforms, creating new opportunities within the expanding digital economy.

Computing Infrastructure Is Driving the Next Stage of Growth

The expansion of AI applications is creating entirely new markets rather than simply replacing traditional industries. As organizations continue to adopt intelligent technologies, demand for computing resources is increasing across multiple sectors, making infrastructure a critical component of long-term digital development.

Rising AI Adoption Is Accelerating Global Computing Demand

As AI applications become more sophisticated, the number of intelligent agents, automated workflows, and real-time computing tasks continues to grow rapidly. This trend is driving exponential demand for reliable, high-performance computing infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex digital workloads.

Behind every AI application is a powerful computing network. While end-user innovations often receive the greatest attention, the long-term development of artificial intelligence depends on secure, scalable, and efficient computing resources operating behind the scenes.

For this reason, high-performance computing infrastructure is becoming one of the most important foundations of the global AI economy.

Long DeFi Expands Global Green AI Computing Infrastructure

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Long DeFi is dedicated to building high-performance computing infrastructure for the next generation of the digital economy.

Since its establishment, the company has remained committed to the principles of security, stability, and transparency while continuously advancing distributed computing technologies that support AI and blockchain applications worldwide.

Driven by continuous technological innovation, Long DeFi has expanded its global presence across numerous countries and regions, including the United States, Italy, France, and Germany. Today, the platform operates 150 professional computing centers, serves users in more than 180 countries and regions, and has attracted over five million registered users, providing secure, stable, and high-performance cloud computing services for artificial intelligence and blockchain ecosystems.

Long DeFi's engineering team continues to invest in cloud architecture optimization, distributed computing technologies, and infrastructure innovation. At the same time, sustainability remains a central part of the company's long-term strategy. By integrating 100% renewable clean energy into its computing infrastructure, Long DeFi is improving computing efficiency while reducing energy consumption, supporting the industry's transition toward a more sustainable digital future.

Looking Ahead

As artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies continue to evolve, access to advanced digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for businesses and individuals alike. Success in the AI era is no longer limited to those developing foundational technologies—it also belongs to organizations and innovators that effectively adopt intelligent platforms and scalable computing resources.

Guided by its philosophy of technology first and users first, Long DeFi will continue expanding its global computing infrastructure and technology ecosystem, delivering secure, reliable, and future-ready cloud computing services that help support the next generation of AI and blockchain innovation.

About Long DeFi

Long DeFi is an international financial technology company focused on artificial intelligence, quantitative market analysis, and modern financial technology solutions. The company is committed to developing advanced software infrastructure that enables users worldwide to navigate the evolving digital economy through data-driven research, intelligent automation, cloud computing technologies, and multi-layer security systems.



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