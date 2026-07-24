The Bahamas Launches “It’s More Bahamas Season” With $250 Instant Savings Offer to Fuel Fall Travel

Nassau, The Bahamas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism today unveiled its “It’s More Bahamas Season” promotion featuring a $250 instant savings incentive, offering North American travelers a high-value gateway to the islands for the upcoming autumn season. With warm island breezes, peaceful beaches, and plenty of adventures for visitors to experience, it’s an ideal time to visit The Bahamas. Travelers can spend their days swimming with pigs in the Exumas, diving vibrant reefs off Andros, exploring the pink sand beaches of Eleuthera and Harbour Island, or soaking up the energy of Nassau and Paradise Island, all just a short flight from the U.S. and Canada.

To claim this exclusive limited-time “It’s More Bahamas Season” offer, travelers must book a new air-inclusive vacation package of four consecutive nights or longer. Offer details include:

Booking Window: July 15 – August 15, 2026, originating in the U.S. and Canada

July 15 – August 15, 2026, originating in the U.S. and Canada Travel Window: August 15 – November 15, 2026

August 15 – November 15, 2026 Flexibility: Valid for all room occupancies (single to quad) with zero blackout dates

Travelers can browse the $250 instant savings offer directly on The Bahamas website, where they can also learn about events and experiences across the archipelago. Packages can be booked via preferred tour operators including:

Air Canada Vacations

American Airlines Vacations

Apple Vacations

Atlantis Paradise Island Vacations

BahamaGo

Balaeria Caribbean

Caradonna

Cheap Caribbean

Classic Vacations

Costco Travel

Delta Vacations

Flight Centre

FunJet Vacations

JetBlue Vacations

Majestic Holidays

Pleasant Holidays

Southwest Vacations

Sunwing Vacations

Travel Impressions

Unique Vacations (Sandals)

United Vacations

Vacation Express

WestJet Vacations

With 16 unique island destinations to choose from, there’s a Bahamian escape suited to every traveler looking to visit during “It’s More Bahamas Season” this fall. Visitors can explore the full range of experiences at https://www.bahamas.com/.

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About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

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