The Bahamas Launches “It’s More Bahamas Season” With $250 Instant Savings Offer to Fuel Fall Travel

Nassau, The Bahamas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism today unveiled its “It’s More Bahamas Season” promotion featuring a $250 instant savings incentive, offering North American travelers a high-value gateway to the islands for the upcoming autumn season. With warm island breezes, peaceful beaches, and plenty of adventures for visitors to experience, it’s an ideal time to visit The Bahamas. Travelers can spend their days swimming with pigs in the Exumas, diving vibrant reefs off Andros, exploring the pink sand beaches of Eleuthera and Harbour Island, or soaking up the energy of Nassau and Paradise Island, all just a short flight from the U.S. and Canada.
To claim this exclusive limited-time “It’s More Bahamas Season” offer, travelers must book a new air-inclusive vacation package of four consecutive nights or longer. Offer details include:
- Booking Window: July 15 – August 15, 2026, originating in the U.S. and Canada
- Travel Window: August 15 – November 15, 2026
- Flexibility: Valid for all room occupancies (single to quad) with zero blackout dates
Travelers can browse the $250 instant savings offer directly on The Bahamas website, where they can also learn about events and experiences across the archipelago. Packages can be booked via preferred tour operators including:
- Air Canada Vacations
- American Airlines Vacations
- Apple Vacations
- Atlantis Paradise Island Vacations
- BahamaGo
- Balaeria Caribbean
- Caradonna
- Cheap Caribbean
- Classic Vacations
- Costco Travel
- Delta Vacations
- Flight Centre
- FunJet Vacations
- JetBlue Vacations
- Majestic Holidays
- Pleasant Holidays
- Southwest Vacations
- Sunwing Vacations
- Travel Impressions
- Unique Vacations (Sandals)
- United Vacations
- Vacation Express
- WestJet Vacations
With 16 unique island destinations to choose from, there’s a Bahamian escape suited to every traveler looking to visit during “It’s More Bahamas Season” this fall. Visitors can explore the full range of experiences at https://www.bahamas.com/.
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About The Bahamas
The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.
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