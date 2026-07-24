ARGAN: SUSPENSION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT MANAGED BY ODDO BHF

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Friday, July 24, 2026 – 5.45pm

Suspension of the liquidity contract

managed by Oddo BHF

In connection with the announcement of the proposed merger between ARGAN and WDP, ARGAN hereby informs the market that, with effect from today, it has suspended the execution of the liquidity contract entrusted to ODDO BHF, in accordance with the regulatory framework applicable to liquidity agreements.

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





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