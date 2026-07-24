Glory Family Heritage Wins Seven Awards at Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese Edition Financial Institutions 2026 Awards

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Island, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong, Hong Kong Island - July 24, 2026 -

As global financial services become increasingly specialized and internationalized, long-term commitment and integrated capabilities have emerged as the defining differentiators of industry leadership. Against this backdrop, institutions that consistently create long-term value for clients and deliver comprehensive, lifecycle wealth management solutions are becoming the driving force behind the industry's evolution.

At the Financial Institutions 2026 Awards presented by Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese Edition, Glory Family Heritage—the global family heritage and lifestyle service platform under NOAH Holdings—received seven prestigious awards, including six Excellence Awards and one Outstanding Award, while successfully defending multiple titles from previous years.

This achievement marks another important milestone for Glory Family Heritage and reflects the increasingly sophisticated capabilities of NOAH Holdings and Glory Family Heritage in serving global Chinese families. The consecutive recognition across multiple award categories further validates Glory Family Heritage's long-term commitment to cultivating a global family service ecosystem while continuously innovating its service model.

Awards received include:

Family Heritage Service – Excellence Award

Cross-Border Insurance Services (HK Overseas) – Excellence Award

InsurTech Company of the Year – Excellence Award

Artificial Intelligence – Excellence Award

Overseas Transfer of Family Businesses – Excellence Award

IFA-Insurance Broker – Excellence Award

New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme – Outstanding Award

Spanning multiple key sectors—including family heritage, global insurance services, technology innovation, and overseas business expansion—these awards reflect Glory Family Heritage's ability to address the evolving needs of today's high-net-worth individuals in wealth management, family governance, and global asset allocation. They also demonstrate the firm's strategic resilience in upholding a client-centric philosophy and a long-term vision amid an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment.

Glory Family Heritage remains firmly committed to putting clients at the center of everything it does. Guided by long-termism, underpinned by deep professional expertise, and powered by AI and technology, the company continues to build an evolving service ecosystem that delivers comprehensive, personalized, and human-centered solutions from a truly global perspective.

Looking ahead, Glory Family Heritage will continue strengthening its professional capabilities and advancing technological innovation, further expand its global network and enhance its service capabilities, and work alongside more strategic partners to build a broader, deeper, and more human-centered global family service ecosystem—supporting global Chinese families in preserving and passing on not only wealth, but also family values and legacies across generations.

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For more information about Gloryfh Limited, contact the company here:



Gloryfh Limited

Matthew Yu

yuyifei@gloryfh.hk

Hong Kong