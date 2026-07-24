Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges PicS N.V. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PicS securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 30, 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PICS.

PicS Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, in connection with the initial public offering, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

PicS had identified deficiencies in its credit evaluation procedures following an internal review conducted in December 2025, which required significant enhancement; as a result of implementing revised procedures, the Company reclassified approximately R$590 million in credit exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3, resulting in an additional expected credit loss (“ECL”) charge of approximately R$88 million in the fourth quarter of 2025; the Company experienced an elevated and undisclosed Stage 3 formation rate exceeding 7% during the fourth quarter of 2025, significantly above historical levels; Defendants materially overstated the effectiveness of PicS’s credit models, underwriting practices, and customer data in assessing and managing credit risk; and PicS was experiencing deteriorating customer credit quality, increased default risk, and rising loan impairments tied to its expansion into higher-risk lending products, reflecting adverse financial and operational trends that existed prior to the IPO and were reasonably likely to persist.





What's Next for PicS Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/PICS. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in PicS you have until August 4, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to PicS Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for PicS Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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