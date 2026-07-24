Compagnie de Financement Foncier: Results for the first half of 2026

Press release for effective and full distribution

Paris, July 24, 2026

Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s financial results for the 1st half of 2026

On July 24, 2026, Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s Board of Directors, chaired by Éric FILLIAT, met to approve the interim financial statements for the period to June 30, 2026.

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I. COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER’S BUSINESS ACTIVITY

During the 1st half of 2026, in a market environment still characterised by macroeconomic and financial uncertainty, Compagnie de Financement Foncier confirmed the robustness of its refinancing model and the quality of its access to the financial markets. The Company continued to operate under satisfactory conditions, supported by investor confidence and renewed interest from Groupe BPCE institutions in its competitive refinancing solutions.

Issuance of covered bonds





During the half-year, Compagnie de Financement Foncier issued €2.2bn1 in covered bonds. These transactions illustrate its ability to offer diversified formats, denominated in several currencies, and to attract a variety of international investor profiles.

The main issuances carried out during the period include:

a social issuance of €0.6bn, with a 10-year maturity, carried out in May, dedicated to the financing of public health infrastructure and social housing;

a “dual tranche” benchmark issuance of €1.25bn, carried out in June, consisting of one €750m tranche with a 3-year maturity and one €500m tranche with an 8-year maturity, which benefited from diversified allocation both in terms of geographic areas and categories of investors.

The Company also continued the diversification of its refinancing sources with two issuances in CHF, each with a 10-year maturity, for a total equivalent value of €328m.

Refinancing of Groupe BPCE receivables





Moreover, in a context of strong competition in the local authorities market, Compagnie de Financement Foncier refinanced €0.8bn in receivables for Groupe BPCE institutions during the six-month period. Over 70% of this activity related to primary refinancing operations won by the Group's institutions.

This performance confirms the relevance of the system put in place with Groupe BPCE, which enables Compagnie de Financement Foncier to finance the Group's various business lines on competitive terms.

II. COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER’S INCOME STATEMENT

Net banking income stood at €105.6m at June 30, 2026.

General operating expenses, which totaled €29.6m, remained under control and mainly reflected the billing of services carried out by Crédit Foncier, as well as fees and sub-contracting expenses which were contained.

Gross operating income reached €76.0m.

The cost of risk showed a net allocation of €1.4m, of which €1.2m pertained to individual risk and €0.2m to collective risk.

After taking into account an overall tax expense of €22.4m, notably impacted by the income tax surcharge resulting from the 2026 French Finance Act, net income stood at €52.3m at June 30, 2026.

III. BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s total balance sheet amounted to €56.8bn at June 30, 2026.

Assets refinanced for Groupe BPCE institutions mainly concerned the public sector, with a slight increase in their proportion on the balance sheet.

Outstanding obligations foncières reached €47.9bn, including related liabilities, at the end of June 2026.

IV. PRUDENTIAL INFORMATION

Although exempt from regulatory requirements regarding solvency ratios, Compagnie de Financement Foncier calculates a Common Equity Tier One (CET 1) ratio, for its scope and for indicative purposes. At June 30, 2026, this ratio remained well above the thresholds set by the CRR (Capital Requirements Regulation).

In accordance with the regulations applicable to Sociétés de Crédit Foncier, Compagnie de Financement Foncier also maintains a coverage ratio for its privileged liabilities of more than 105%.

Appendices

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Unless otherwise stated, the financial data in this press release are estimated as of today’s date and based on the Compagnie de Financement Foncier financial statements. The latter include the individual financial statements and related explanatory notes, prepared in accordance with applicable French accounting standards and Groupe BPCE standards.

At the date of publication of this press release, the review procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the interim financial statements are ongoing.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Crédit Foncier and Groupe BPCE, and an affiliate of BPCE, Compagnie de Financement Foncier is an authorized specialist credit institution and a Société de Crédit Foncier.

Regulated information can be found on the website: https://foncier.fr/en/, under “Financial communication/Regulated information”.

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: ir@foncier.fr

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 58 73 55 10





1 Of which €1.25bn paid up on July 6, 2026.

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