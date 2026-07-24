Aecon celebrates delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project

- First Ontario-Michigan land border crossing delivered in 60 years to open on July 27 -

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) was pleased to join Bridging North America partners and Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority today to celebrate the delivery of the historic Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The bridge will officially open to traffic on July 27, 2026, at 12 noon and substantial completion on the new six-lane crossing over the Detroit River was reached on June 9, 2026. The Gordie Howe International Bridge connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan – it is the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America by main span, and its connecting ports of entry are the largest along the Canada-U.S. border. The Windsor-Detroit border is the busiest land border in North America, and the new bridge will serve as a major trade link, servicing approximately 6,000 commuters daily.

“We are incredibly proud of the central role Aecon played in constructing this once-in-a-generation landmark crossing, working with our Bridging North America partners and our client,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. “The delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is a testament to the dedication and persistence of our team and partners who collaborated across borders to safely deliver this historic project.”

The project was delivered alongside Bridging North America consortium partners ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Fluor Canada Ltd., working with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

“I want to thank our resilient teams for their commitment and contributions to delivering this project that will provide lasting economic benefits and enhance the movement of goods and people for generations,” said Thomas Clochard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aecon Group Inc. “Together, the entire project team successfully navigated complexity and overcame challenges including a global pandemic – always remaining focused on safety and execution.”

“Delivering this critical international border crossing required a unique bilateral partnership structure and would not have been possible without the determination of our multidisciplinary teams and partners,” said Steve Nackan, Executive Vice President and President, Aecon Concessions. “We look forward to continuing to play a key role in the operations, maintenance and rehabilitation phase.”

Aecon holds a 20% interest in the equity, design-build, and 30-year operations, maintenance and rehabilitation.

The project’s Community Benefits Program delivered economic, social, and environmental improvements to the Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit communities. Over $23 million was invested in local infrastructure, workforce training, and community projects through the program and the project was recognized with the Envision Platinum award by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

Quick Facts:

2.5-kilometre (853-metre main span) cable-stayed bridge

130-acre Canadian Port of Entry and 167-acre U.S. Port of Entry

16 toll lanes with 60 Canada and U.S. inspection lanes

6 lanes (3 Canadian-bound and 3 U.S.-bound)

2 approach bridges and 1 multi-use civilian path

15,800 individuals worked over 20.1 million hours to complete the project

Further information about the Gordie Howe International Bridge is available on the Bridging North America website.

About Aecon



Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

416-297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon, including statements regarding: the anticipated opening and operation of the Gordie Howe International Bridge; the expected benefits of the bridge as a major trade and transportation link; the anticipated movement of goods and people, commuter usage and economic benefits associated with the project; the expected long-term benefits to local communities and the broader regional economy; and Aecon’s anticipated role in the operations, maintenance and rehabilitation phase of the project, including through its interest in the project concession. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “target,” “future,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should” or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the bridge and related infrastructure are not fully realized; the risk that traffic volumes, commuter usage, trade activity or economic impacts differ from expectations; the risks associated with a third party's failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet contractual obligations and other performance requirements during the operations, maintenance and rehabilitation phase; the risk that operational, maintenance or rehabilitation activities are not executed as anticipated; the risk of unforeseen operating, maintenance, regulatory, environmental or economic conditions affecting the project; the risk that the anticipated benefits to local communities are not fully realized; the risk of a shifting political environment; and the risk that Aecon's participation in the project concession does not generate the anticipated returns or benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including but not limited to that: the bridge commences operations as anticipated, traffic and trade activity generally develop in line with expectations, project participants perform their obligations, none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to Aecon, including information obtained from third-party sources. While Aecon believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, Aecon has not independently verified the information. Aecon has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in Section 13 - “Risk Factors” in Aecon’s 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and Aecon’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e89837b4-0808-427c-9b60-1a57f4fef04a