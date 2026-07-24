New York City, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, an Employer of Record (EOR) platform supporting international hiring in more than 180 countries, has been included in a Northern Life Magazine roundup of top EOR platforms for global businesses looking to hire employees in the UK.

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The piece examined how international companies can hire UK-based talent without registering a local business or working through the administrative complexity of British employment law. Rivermate was included as a platform that addresses this directly, acting as the legal employer for UK-based hires while the employee works exclusively for the client company day to day.

For many businesses, the UK represents a strong hiring market: access to specialized talent, a well-established professional services sector, and a large English-speaking workforce. But employment in the UK comes with its own compliance requirements, and foreign companies unfamiliar with local payroll obligations, statutory benefits, and employment contract requirements can find the process slower and more complex than anticipated. Under the EOR model, Rivermate takes on those obligations on behalf of the hiring company, removing the need to establish a UK entity before making a hire.

Rivermate's platform covers payroll administration, employment contracts, statutory benefits, and local compliance across more than 180 countries, with detailed guidance available for businesses specifically looking at hiring employees in the UK. The company positions this as particularly useful for businesses testing the UK market with a small number of hires before committing to a permanent local presence, or for companies that simply want to hire the best person for the role regardless of where they are based.

"Hiring in the UK shouldn't require a company to become an expert in British employment law overnight," said Lucas Botzen, Founder of Rivermate. "Our job is to handle that side of it so our clients can focus on finding the right people and getting them working."

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report estimates that 39% of workers' existing skill sets will either change or become outdated by 2030, increasing pressure on companies to act quickly when they find the right candidate. For businesses hiring across borders, EOR platforms have become a practical way to move fast without taking on the legal complexity of setting up local entities in every market they hire in.

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