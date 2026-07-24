DEADLINE ALERT for INTU, PLNT, and GPGI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

Class Period: August 22, 2025 – May 20, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) they had overstated Intuit’s competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (2) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (3) accordingly, Intuit’s previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Intuit shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)

Class Period: November 6, 2025 – May 6, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Planet Fitness could not continue to grow its membership rate at the level necessary without a significant overhaul to its marketing message or the introduction of new marketing campaigns, nor could it proceed with the planned rollout of the Black Card price increase that such guidance was significantly reliant upon; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Planet Fitness shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI)

Class Period: November 3, 2025 – May 6, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (2) that Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the Proxy Statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (3) that a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the Individual Defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a GPGI shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com