Purple named finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026

Manchester, LANCS, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the WiFi and analytics platform used by venues in more than 90 countries, based in Manchester, has been named a finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026, shortlisted for Technology Business of the Year.

Purple named Finalists for Technology Business of the Year

Purple is one of just 11 businesses shortlisted in the category, and joins a national field of almost 200 finalists across 20 categories at the UK's flagship business awards, headlined by Lloyds Bank, with ITV as media partner and the support of the UK government.

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, said: “Being named a finalist in the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards is a huge moment for our team. This recognition belongs to every one of the 78 people at Purple who help power connectivity for venues around the world, and to the partners and customers who trust us every day. We're proud to be flying the flag for Manchester at Grosvenor House.”

Amanda Murphy, CEO, Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said: “Behind every successful business is a story of ambition, determination and innovation. Inspiring entrepreneurs backing themselves to succeed. That's exactly what the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards celebrates. Purple is bringing new ideas, investing in its community and helping drive growth in the UK. They represent the very best of British enterprise and we're incredibly proud to back them.”

Founded in Manchester in 2012, Purple has grown into a global WiFi platform now powering more than 80,000 venues across over 90 countries, handling 440 million logins a year. As a certified B Corp and a Gartner Magic Quadrant Visionary for Indoor Location Services, the company continues to help venues turn their WiFi into a tool for better guest experiences, smarter operations and stronger security.

Winners will be announced at the gala ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, on Tuesday 10 November 2026, in front of 1,200 business leaders. In keeping with Awards tradition, winners ring the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange and are celebrated at the programme's annual reception at the House of Commons.





About the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards

The UK's flagship business awards programme. Headline partner: Lloyds Bank. Media partner: ITV. Supported by the UK government. 1,200 guests annually at the ceremony at Grosvenor House, London. More than £5 million turnover since launch and over £100,000 raised for charity. The programme hosts an annual reception at the House of Commons and opens the London Stock Exchange each year with its winners.

Media contact for the Awards: Joshua Malina | jmalina@contentcraftingco.com | The Content Crafting Company, CBM, 40 Bank Street, London E14 5NR

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

Press Inquiries

The Purple Press Team

press [at] purple.ai

https://www.purple.ai