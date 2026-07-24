QUESTO, INC. DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

AUGUSTA, Ga., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Questo, Inc. data breach. Questo, Inc. disclosed a data breach on or about October 9, 2025.

What Happened

On or around October 9, 2025, Questo, Inc. discovered suspicious activity on its network. They launched an investigation, and on June 22, 2026, they determined that between October 1, 2025, and October 9, 2025, certain files may have been accessed or acquired by an unauthorized third party.

Information Exposed

The Questo, Inc. data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including full names and dates of birth, driver’s license or other government identification card numbers, passport numbers, tax information, Social Security numbers, financial account information, payment card information, and medical information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Questo, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Questo, Inc. breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Questo, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Questo, Inc.

Questo is a travel app that offers interactive city adventures through story-driven games, turning sightseeing into an engaging real-world experience.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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