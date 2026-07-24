Nordic Naturals Releases Expert Insights on Why Omega-3s Should Be on Back-to-School Checklists

Watsonville, CA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Naturals, the #1 selling fish and algae oil brand in the U.S. ‡, has announced its back-to-school nutritional insights to help parents prioritize omega-3 nutrients alongside traditional school supplies, especially EPA and DHA, the omega-3 fatty acids that support learning, healthy brain development, and cognitive function, to help lay the foundation for a successful school year.*

Nordic Naturals, the #1 selling fish oil brand in the U.S. ‡, offers omega-3 supplements formulated specifically for different stages of childhood.

"EPA and DHA play an important role in brain development, yet many children don't regularly eat omega-3-rich foods*,” said Kate Turner, MA, RD, CPT, nutrition specialist at Nordic Naturals. “Back-to-school season is a critical time for parents to consider if their children’s nutritional needs are being met to set them up for a successful school year.”

Beyond Diet

Since EPA and DHA are found primarily in cold-water fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and anchovies, as well as algae, these critical nutrients can be difficult for many children to obtain through diet alone. According to Turner, for children who don’t regularly consume these omega-3-rich foods, a high-quality omega-3 supplement is highly encouraged to help fill nutritional gaps.

To address these needs across various age groups, Nordic Naturals offers tailored omega-3 supplement options, including Nordic Naturals Children's DHA™, which provides age-appropriate levels of EPA and DHA to support learning, healthy brain development, and cognitive function in younger children, and Ultimate Omega® Teen, which delivers higher-strength omega-3s specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of growing adolescents.

Quality Considerations

When choosing an omega-3 supplement, Turner says quality is a top priority.

"Not all omega-3 supplements are created equal," Turner said. "Purity, strength, freshness, and absorption all matter. Every Nordic Naturals omega-3 product is rigorously tested to verify these quality standards, and every product features a QR code linking directly to a batch-specific Certificate of Analysis. We believe families deserve complete transparency about the supplements they're choosing."

To learn more about Nordic Naturals Children's DHA, Ultimate Omega Teen, and the company's complete line of omega-3s and other supplements, visit www.nordic.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S.

About Nordic Naturals:

Nordic Naturals is proud to be the #1 selling fish and algae oil brand in the U.S.‡, offering award-winning nutritional supplements to millions of happy customers and healthcare practitioners worldwide. In 1995, they revolutionized the omega-3 industry by pioneering manufacturing methods to produce exceptionally fresh, pure, and great-tasting omega-3 fish oil supplements. Today, they continue their commitment to supporting a healthy world with a growing portfolio of expertly formulated products made with research-backed ingredients in effective forms to support health across the entire body. Visit nordic.com for more information.

‡ Based on Stackline, Nielsen, and SPINS annual sales data in the U.S

Nordic Naturals, the #1 selling fish oil brand in the U.S. ‡, offers omega-3 supplements formulated specifically for different stages of childhood.

Press Inquiries

Katie Whitlock

kwhitlock [at] laughlin.com

http://www.nordic.com