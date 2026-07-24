Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese Edition Announces Winners of the 2026 Financial Institutions Awards; Glory Family Heritage Receives Seven Awards

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Island, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong, Hong Kong Island - July 24, 2026 -

Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese Edition has announced the winners of the 12th Financial Institutions Awards 2026. As one of the publication's flagship annual industry recognition programs, the awards honor outstanding financial institutions across the banking, insurance, securities, and investment sectors. The evaluation covers products, services, marketing strategies, sustainability, talent development, and financial technology, recognizing industry best practices while encouraging continued innovation and professional excellence in Hong Kong's financial services industry.

Against a backdrop of increasing specialization, internationalization, and digital transformation in the global wealth management industry, demand from high-net-worth families for integrated cross-border wealth management, family governance, risk protection, and intergenerational succession planning continues to grow. As a result, financial institutions are placing greater emphasis on comprehensive advisory capabilities, global resource integration, and technological innovation beyond traditional product offerings. Financial technology, artificial intelligence, cross-border services, and family succession have consequently become key areas of focus across the industry.

According to the official award results released by Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese Edition, Glory Family Heritage, the global family heritage and lifestyle service platform under NOAH Holdings, received seven awards at this year's Financial Institutions Awards, comprising six Excellence Awards and one Outstanding Award. The company also received repeat recognition across several award categories.

The awards received by Glory Family Heritage include:

Family Heritage Service – Excellence Award

Cross-Border Insurance Services (HK Overseas) – Excellence Award

InsurTech Company of the Year – Excellence Award

Artificial Intelligence – Excellence Award

Overseas Transfer of Family Businesses – Excellence Award

IFA – Insurance Broker – Excellence Award

New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme – Outstanding Award

The complete list of award winners is available on the official Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese Edition website: https://www.bbwhkevent.com/fi2026.

This year's award results highlight the industry's growing focus on financial technology, artificial intelligence, cross-border insurance, family succession, and global advisory services, reflecting a broader shift toward technology-enabled, client-centric, and integrated financial solutions designed to meet increasingly diverse and international client needs.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Glory Family Heritage operates client service centers in Shanghai, Singapore, Los Angeles, and Athens, supported by a global service network spanning Asia, North America, and Europe. The company provides integrated solutions for global Chinese families across wealth management, family succession, risk protection, global identity planning, and lifestyle services.

Glory Family Heritage said it will continue strengthening its advisory capabilities, expanding the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies across client services, enhancing its global service network, and working with strategic partners to further develop a global family services ecosystem.

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For more information about Gloryfh Limited, contact the company here:



Gloryfh Limited

Matthew Yu

yuyifei@gloryfh.hk

Hong Kong