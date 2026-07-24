Dumpster Rental Systems Announces DRS v2 the Next Evolution of Its Software for Waste Haulers

Cedar Park, Texas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar Park, Texas - July 24, 2026 -

Dumpster Rental Systems (DRS), a software provider serving dumpster rental and waste hauling businesses, today announced that it is developing DRS v2, the next evolution of its business management platform.

DRS v2 is being rebuilt from the ground up to support how hauling businesses operate today while establishing a foundation for future growth. The new version is intended for operators at different stages, from businesses launching their first operation to established companies coordinating multiple teams and growing fleets.

The redevelopment effort reflects changes across the waste management industry, where operators increasingly rely on connected software to manage scheduling, customer communications, routing, billing, and day-to-day operations. As businesses expand, many also require systems that can adapt to additional service areas, more vehicles, and growing administrative demands without increasing operational complexity.

For years, DRS has helped haulers manage jobs, schedules, drivers, equipment, and customers in one place. The company said the next version will continue that mission while adapting to changing customer expectations and advances in technology.

In addition to modernizing the platform's underlying architecture, DRS v2 is being designed with scalability, performance, and long-term flexibility in mind. The updated platform is expected to provide a stronger framework for future enhancements while maintaining the core workflows that existing customers rely on. The company said development has been guided by ongoing conversations with customers and industry professionals to better understand operational challenges and identify opportunities for improvement.

"DRS v2 is more than a rebuild with stronger, more modern technology. We're addressing meaningful product gaps and creating a platform designed to better support operators as their businesses grow," said Chris McMurtry, Lead Project Manager at Dumpster Rental Systems.

Although detailed features have not yet been announced, DRS plans to share product previews, confirmed capabilities, availability information, and rollout details in the coming weeks. Readers can also learn more about the announcement in the company's original blog post: https://www.dumpsterrentalsystems.com/blog/the-next-version-of-drs-is-coming/.

During development, the company intends to continue working closely with customers to gather feedback throughout the process. Input from business owners, office staff, dispatchers, drivers, and customer service teams has helped shape previous versions of the platform and will continue to play an important role as DRS v2 progresses toward release. The company expects this collaborative approach to help ensure the platform continues addressing the practical needs of daily hauling operations.

The company emphasized that its market focus and customer support philosophy will remain unchanged. DRS will continue serving dumpster rental and waste hauling businesses, gathering feedback from operators, dispatchers, and drivers, and supporting customers with real people behind the software.

"Built by Haulers. Backed by Humans." will remain central to the DRS product and customer experience.

As development continues, Dumpster Rental Systems plans to provide regular updates as key milestones are reached. The company said future announcements will include additional information about the platform's development progress, implementation plans, and resources to help both existing customers and new users prepare for the transition to DRS v2.

Dumpster Rental Systems provides an all-in-one platform designed to help dumpster rental, waste hauling, and junk removal businesses manage online bookings, dispatch, routing, drivers, equipment, billing, and customer relationships. DRS also offers website design, search engine optimization, and marketing automation services for hauling businesses.

Learn more about Dumpster Rental Systems and follow the company's latest updates, product announcements, and industry resources at: https://www.dumpsterrentalsystems.com/links/.

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For more information about Dumpster Rental Systems, contact the company here:



Dumpster Rental Systems

Aaron Plante

(512) 872-1636

support@dumpsterrentalsystems.com

Dumpster Rental Systems

1320 Arrow Point Dr Suite 307

Cedar Park, TX 78613