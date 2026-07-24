Vereigen Media Expands Account-Based Marketing Services with a Focus on Account-Level Revenue and Buying Group Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company built on first-party data and human-verified engagement, today announced the expansion of its account-based marketing services. The enhanced offering delivers a more strategic approach to account-level engagement, helping B2B organizations reach entire buying groups rather than individual contacts.

Built on first-party data, verified engagement, human verification, and a zero outsourcing operating model, the expanded solution shifts account-based marketing beyond contact volume and toward account level engagement. It enables marketing and sales teams to coordinate outreach across key stakeholders within target accounts, creating stronger alignment, increasing buying committee coverage, and improving the quality of account engagement.

As enterprise buying decisions become increasingly collaborative, successful B2B organizations must engage and influence multiple stakeholders throughout the buying journey. Vereigen Media's expanded account-based marketing services are designed to address this shift by combining precision targeting, personalized digital engagement, human verification, first-party data, and multi-channel outreach. The result is a more coordinated approach that helps organizations engage verified decision makers, strengthen relationships across target accounts, and create meaningful engagement with the buying committee.





Targeting the Whole Buying Committee, and Supporting Revenue Growth

The enhanced ABM solution is designed to target the whole buying committee rather than targeting a member of a committee. The whole committee is targeted using company-specific targeting, verified first-party data, and role-based personalization. Vereigen Media personalizes the campaign according to job role, revenue, industry, and technology stack allowing organizations to deliver relevant messaging throughout the buying stage while relying on the audience segmentation.

Every engagement is supported through Vereigen Media's human-first validation process, ensuring that the organizations connect with verified, opted-in professionals only while demonstrating genuine interest. By prioritizing engagement quality over vanity metrics, marketing can now track engagement across an entire buying group and gain greater confidence in reaching real purchase potential.

Unlike conventional approaches that depend heavily on third-party data providers, Vereigen Media continues to invest in its proprietary ecosystem built around continuously validated first-party intelligence, verified content engagement, and entirely in-house campaign execution. This approach provides organizations with higher-quality engagement while maintaining compliance with evolving privacy expectations across global markets.

“Enterprise buying has fundamentally changed. Today's purchasing decisions are made by buying committees, not individual decision-makers, which means traditional lead generation alone is no longer enough. Our expanded account-based marketing capabilities are designed to help organizations engage the right stakeholders across the entire account with verified data, meaningful content, and human-validated engagement. By combining account-level intelligence with personalized outreach, we're helping marketing and sales teams build stronger relationships, improve collaboration, and ultimately drive more predictable revenue growth.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

Built Around Verified Engagement, First-Party Data, and Human Intelligence

The new capabilities build on Vereigen Media's commitment to zero outsourcing and human verification by identifying and validating prospect engagement before sales and marketing teams receive actionable insights. Rather than relying on vanity metrics such as clicks, downloads, or impressions alone, organizations gain visibility into verified engagement that supports more informed follow-up conversations and stronger account prioritization.

Today, Vereigen Media supports its account-based marketing programs with a database of more than 110 million validated first-party contacts. Every record is reviewed and maintained by an in-house team of more than 300 data specialists, rather than sourced through automated scraping or outsourced data vendors.

Organizations who are utilizing Vereigen Media's broader demand generation ecosystem of proven solutions, digital outreach, content engagement, and ABM programs benefit from coordinated campaigns that improve collaboration between marketing and sales while delivering measurable business outcomes.

Early client work using the account-level approach has shown leads that convert to marketing qualified status at a notably higher rate than contact-only outreach, with fewer replacements required after delivery.

“At Vereigen Media, our focus has always been on helping B2B marketers create meaningful conversations, not simply more campaign activity. When marketing teams reach verified buying groups with relevant content, sales enters the conversation with greater context, clearer intent, and stronger opportunities. That is how high-quality leads become pipeline and, ultimately, lasting customer relationships.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner, Vereigen Media

Helping B2B Organizations Build Revenue-Focused Marketing

As buying cycles continue to evolve, Vereigen Media remains committed to helping organizations replace fragmented outreach with coordinated account engagement strategies that create measurable business impact. By combining verified first-party intelligence, human expertise, privacy-first practices, and digital engagement validation, the company empowers revenue teams to reach the right decision-makers with greater confidence and precision.

Marketing and sales leaders looking to strengthen account engagement strategies, improve buying group visibility, and create more predictable revenue opportunities can learn more about Vereigen Media's expanded ABM capabilities by connecting with the company's specialists.

Available Now for U.S. and Global B2B Brands

Vereigen Media's expanded account-based marketing services are available immediately to marketing and sales teams across technology, IT, SaaS, media, finance, cybersecurity, and other B2B industries, regardless of company size. Brands interested in the new offering can connect with the Vereigen Media team directly to scope an account-level engagement program.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company built on first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing. Support marketing and sales leaders globally across small, mid, large enterprise organizations, Vereigen Media empowers brands with full-funnel visibility, strategic intelligence, and human-verified engagement that drive measurable business outcomes. Backed by an in-house team of more than 300 experts and over 110 million continuously validated first-party data, the company helped over hundreds of organizations across IT, SaaS, cybersecurity, finance, technology, and other industries drive meaningful conversations with the right decision-makers.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b712224-7b27-4215-9fa7-ccf9fd2e7175