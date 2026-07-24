Action Home Services Announces Milestone of More Than 6,000 Completed Landscaping Projects Across the Greater Toronto Area

Richmond Hill, ONTARIO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Home Services (AHS), a Toronto and Greater Toronto Area-based landscaping and pool installation company, announced a major company milestone after completing more than 6,000 landscaping and outdoor living projects across the Greater Toronto Area over more than a decade of operation. The company provides custom design-build services for residential and commercial properties, including swimming pools, patios, decks, interlocking and stonework, outdoor kitchens, and complete backyard renovations. Through its in-house design-build model, clients can preview projects using 3D design visualizations before construction begins, helping refine plans and streamline project execution.

AHS landscaping project

The summer building season is one of the busiest times of the year, as homeowners across Toronto, Vaughan, Markham, Mississauga, and Oakville invest in backyards, patios, pools, and complete outdoor renovations. As outdoor spaces increasingly become extensions of the home, demand for experienced landscaping professionals continues to grow.

Over the past decade, AHS has completed thousands of projects ranging from small landscape upgrades to full front-to-back property transformations. Every project begins with an in-house design team that works closely with homeowners to develop a customized plan. Clients can preview their future outdoor space through a detailed 3D design walkthrough before construction begins, allowing them to refine every aspect of the project with confidence.

A Process Built Around the Homeowner

This collaborative, visual-first approach has become a hallmark of the company's work. Rather than relying solely on traditional drawings, AHS provides immersive 3D designs that help homeowners visualize the finished space, make changes before construction, and understand exactly how their outdoor environment will function. The company also offers free, no-obligation estimates, uses premium materials, and backs its workmanship with a 10-year labour warranty.

A Reputation Built Over More Than a Decade

AHS has built its reputation one project at a time by keeping design, project management, and construction under one roof. The company also operates the region's only fully outdoor landscape showroom and has earned thousands of five-star customer reviews across leading home-service platforms. Today, Action Home Services continues to be recognized for exceptional craftsmanship in residential and commercial outdoor construction throughout the Greater Toronto Area.



With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and exceptional customer service, Action Home Services continues to help homeowners create outdoor spaces that combine beauty, functionality, and long-term value. As the company grows, it remains focused on delivering personalized solutions and outstanding results for residential and commercial clients across the Greater Toronto Area.

About Action Home Services

Action Home Services (AHS) is an award-winning landscaping and outdoor construction company serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. For over a decade, the company has designed and built custom outdoor spaces — pools, patios, decks, interlocking and stonework, outdoor kitchens, and full backyard renovations — for residential and commercial properties across the region, completing more than 6,000 projects to date. What sets AHS apart is a fully in-house model: landscape designers, project managers, and construction crews work under one roof with no subcontractors, giving clients a single coordinated process from concept to completion. The company operates the GTA's only fully outdoor landscape showroom — a 12,000 sq. ft. space where homeowners can see materials and full-scale installations before construction begins — and uses 3D design visualization to help clients preview their projects. Backed by more than 2,000 five-star Google reviews and a 9.9/10 HomeStars rating, AHS is a member of Landscape Ontario and has earned recognition across the industry, including Landscape Ontario, HomeStars, and Pool & Spa Industry awards. Every project is supported by a 10-year written labour warranty — among the strongest workmanship guarantees in the industry. The company is fully insured, WSIB-compliant, and bonded, with offices in Richmond Hill, Toronto, and Oakville.

Press Inquiries

Aleksandr Chernega

info [at] actionhomeservices.ca

https://actionhomeservices.ca/

Unit 100, 50 West Wilmot St, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1M5