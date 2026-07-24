The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. data breach. The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. disclosed a data breach on or about July 17, 2026.

What Happened

Between August 9, 2025, and August 12, 2025, an investigation revealed unauthorized access to the Oracle E-Business Suite system, which The Estée Lauder Companies uses for human resources management.

Information Exposed

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, postal addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, financial account details like bank account numbers, health information, and employment data such as performance evaluations and payroll records.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.’s breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies is a global beauty company founded in 1946, offering skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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