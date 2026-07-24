UC Asset Secured $250K Bridge Loan for SPO Marketing

ATLANTA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announced today that the company has secured a $250,000 bridge loan from three of its existing shareholders. Proceeds from the loan will primarily be used to cover marketing and sales costs related to its secondary public offering (“SPO”).

Last May, UC Asset filed Form 1-A for its SPO under Regulation A Tier II, with the intention of issuing up to $5 million in preferred shares carrying an 8% per annum preferred dividend. Since then, UC Asset has amended the Form 1-A several times. The most recent amendment was filed on July 16, 2026, and remains under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The $250,000 bridge loan is contingent upon qualification of the Company’s Form 1-A. The loan commitment will be automatically canceled if the SEC does not qualify the Company’s filing within three months.

The bridge loan, if funded, will be interest-free (carrying an interest rate of 0%), and will mature in 12 months. In exchange for the favorable interest rate, the Company has agreed to allow these lending shareholders to redeem their shares either at a price equal to 100% of their original purchase price, for a total amount equal to the loan amount, or at a price equal to 75% of their original purchase price, for a total amount equal to 150% of the loan amount.

The request for the loan and the associated opportunity to redeem shares were presented to all eligible shareholders, including all shareholders who had purchased shares directly from the Company.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact: IR@UCasset.com