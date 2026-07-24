NorthStrive Companies Inc. Announces Advisory Role to NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. Following Public Filing for Proposed $100 Million Initial Public Offering

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Companies Inc. (“NorthStrive Companies”), a privately held management, investment and advisory firm, today announced that it is serving as an advisor to NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. (the “Company”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company that has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed $100 million initial public offering.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. intends to offer 10,000,000 units at a proposed offering price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends to apply to list its units on the Nasdaq Global Market, subject to completion of the proposed offering and satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-fourth (1/4) of one Class A ordinary share upon the closing of an initial business combination.

The Company was formed to pursue a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I intends to focus its search primarily on companies operating within the manufacturing sector and serving high-growth end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial technology and critical supply chains. However, the Company may pursue an attractive business-combination opportunity in any industry or geographic region, subject to the investment strategy and limitations described in its registration statement.

NorthStrive Companies’ Advisory Role

As an advisor to NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I, NorthStrive Companies is expected to support the Company and its management team throughout the business-combination search and evaluation process.

NorthStrive Companies’ advisory activities are expected to include:

Identifying and originating prospective business-combination opportunities;

Leveraging its relationships with business owners, management teams, investors, investment bankers and other transaction professionals;

Assisting with the preliminary commercial, financial and strategic evaluation of prospective targets;

Supporting financial, operational and transaction due diligence;

Providing strategic input regarding transaction structure, negotiations and execution;

Assisting in the assessment of public-company readiness and long-term growth opportunities; and

Supporting the development of potential post-transaction growth and value-creation strategies.





NorthStrive Companies intends to draw upon its experience in mergers and acquisitions, public companies, corporate strategy, operational management and U.S.-based manufacturing as it supports NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I has not selected a business-combination target. Any potential transaction would be subject to satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, approval by the Company’s board of directors and shareholders where required, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I is a newly organized blank-check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

The Company intends to focus its search primarily on companies in the manufacturing sector serving high-growth demand markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial technology and critical supply chains. The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region and has not selected a business-combination target.

Important Information About the Proposed Offering

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities of NorthStrive Acquisition Corp. I has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The registration statement can be viewed online here: Inline Viewer: NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. S-1 Not Available.

The securities described in the registration statement may not be sold, nor may offers to purchase be accepted, before the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. There shall be no offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from:

About NorthStrive® Companies Inc.

NorthStrive® Companies Inc. is a Newport Beach, California–based management, advisory, and investment firm specializing in U.S.-based opportunities across manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare. NorthStrive partners with owners, operators, and public companies to provide strategic advisory, operational leadership, and capital solutions designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.



