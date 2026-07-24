Imagine’s Andy House and 7-Eleven’s Terri Micklin to Present at Outlook Leadership 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine announced today that Andy House, Vice President of Imagine Studio, will join Terri Micklin, Senior Vice President of Store Development, Facilities, and Real Estate at 7-Eleven, for a featured session at Outlook Leadership 2026, one of the convenience industry’s premier executive conferences.

The session, “Experience, Emotion, and Engagement: The New Drivers of Convenience Retail,” will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the Outlook Leadership Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, convenience retailers are being challenged to deliver more than speed and efficiency. Today’s customers increasingly seek hospitality, emotional connection, elevated food experiences, and memorable moments that transform routine transactions into meaningful brand interactions. These emerging drivers not only increase repeat visits but also deepen customer loyalty and strengthen long-term brand affinity.

During the session, House and Micklin will discuss how leading convenience retailers are responding to these shifts and reimagining the role of the store experience. Attendees will gain practical insights into creating customer-centric environments that foster emotional engagement, build loyalty, and differentiate brands in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“Convenience retail is undergoing a profound transformation,” said Andy House, Vice President of Imagine Studio. “Consumers still value speed and convenience, but they are increasingly making decisions based on how brands make them feel. The retailers that create experiences rooted in hospitality, discovery, and emotional connection will be best positioned to build lasting loyalty and drive long-term growth.”

House brings decades of experience designing award-winning retail environments and customer experiences for Fortune 500 brands, specialty retailers, and restaurant organizations around the world. Throughout his career, he has helped brands create meaningful connections with customers through human-centered design, behavioral insights, and innovative retail strategies.

Micklin leads strategy, design, development, construction, and maintenance for 7-Eleven’s U.S. and Canada store network. With nearly three decades of experience in convenience retail and fuel, she has played a pivotal role in advancing store innovation, scalable growth, and next-generation retail experiences throughout her career.

Outlook Leadership brings together senior executives from the convenience retail industry to discuss emerging trends, strategic challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of the channel. The invitation-only event is recognized for fostering candid conversations among industry leaders and providing actionable insights that drive business growth and innovation.

For more information about Outlook Leadership and the session, visit Outlook Leadership Conference.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful retailers & brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out-of-home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs, and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with powerhouse print and digital production capabilities, Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.