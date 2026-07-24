STARLUX Unveils AIRSORAYAMA Safety Film Featuring Sorayama's Iconic Works

Five-minute CGI experience featuring Hajime Sorayama's iconic works transforms the airline safety briefing into a cinematic work of contemporary art.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LOS ANGELES and TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, STARLUX Airlines announced its collaboration with renowned Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama to launch AIRSORAYAMA, transforming two Airbus A350-1000 aircraft into flying masterpieces. The first aircraft, AIRSORAYAMA SILVER, entered service on July 12 and currently operates flights to Tokyo and Phoenix, and will begin operating flights to Prague following the route's inauguration. Extending the artistic experience beyond the aircraft exterior, STARLUX has now unveiled its new AIRSORAYAMA safety film, bringing AIRSORAYAMA's visionary world into the cabin.

A Cinematic Safety Experience Two Years in the Making

Created by leading Spanish visual production studio SAUVAGE.TV, the five-minute safety film features Sorayama's iconic works as the central characters, guiding passengers through the in-flight safety procedures while dressed in STARLUX cabin crew uniforms.

Rendered entirely in 3D CGI, the production took nearly two years to complete. The team incorporated motion-capture technology, carefully preserving the metallic textures of Sorayama's works while bringing them to life and expressing a subtle sense of human softness. Every cabin element—including the seats and onboard equipment—were also custom designed to reflect the AIRSORAYAMA aesthetic.

The film opens above a vast blue sky as Sexy Robot appears before transforming into a STARLUX cabin crew member. Throughout the journey, she guides passengers through the aircraft's safety procedures, while SORAYAMA SHARK makes a special appearance. In another highlight, a kid robot joins Sexy Robot to demonstrate how children should wear life jackets, combining essential safety information with imaginative storytelling and cutting-edge visuals.

A Collaboration of Global Creative Forces

The creative team behind the project, Spain's SAUVAGE.TV, is internationally recognized for its cinematic visual style and has produced acclaimed works including Pepsi's Nutmeg Royale campaign featuring football legends Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, as well as LSD's Thunderclouds music video, which has surpassed more than 550 million views on YouTube. Their hyper-stylized approach made them the ideal creative partner for bringing Sorayama's artistic vision to life.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Hajime Sorayama said, "I have liked airplanes since I was a child, so after about 60 years as an artist, having my first aviation collaboration is incredibly meaningful. I only provided a little guidance throughout the production, yet the final result exceeded my expectations. I consider it the most complete of my works to date, and I hope audiences are both surprised and inspired when they watch it."

Director Ernest Desumbila of SAUVAGE.TV described the project as one of the most challenging and rewarding of his career. To accurately recreate Sorayama's signature metallic surfaces, the team spent months refining materials, lighting, and reflections before combining motion capture with detailed 3D animation to achieve natural, lifelike movement. "We wanted to create something far beyond a conventional safety film," he said. "Our goal was to bring Sorayama's artwork to life and deliver an immersive visual experience while clearly communicating important safety information."

STARLUX’s Vision: Why Safety Became the Canvas

"At STARLUX, we strive to create an experience that goes beyond transportation,” said STARLUX Chairman K.W. Chang. “The AIRSORAYAMA safety film is core to that vision, combining aviation safety with contemporary art in a way that captures passengers' attention. We hope Sexy Robot becomes STARLUX's signature safety ambassador, transforming a required briefing into an unforgettable visual experience."

Beginning October 1, STARLUX will introduce the complete AIRSORAYAMA themed flight experience, allowing passengers to enjoy a seamless journey where art and aviation come together from check-in to arrival. Travelers flying to Phoenix, STARLUX’s newest U.S. gateway, will be among the first in the United States to experience the complete AIRSORAYAMA Silver themed experience, including its groundbreaking safety film.

STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA Safety Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wsBQkH31u8&feature=youtu.be



STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA Safety Film Behind-the-Scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sWnBEXlRBE&feature=youtu.be

About STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA Project

STARLUX Airlines and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama have created the world's first aircraft conceived as a masterpiece in its own right. The collaboration pairs STARLUX's ambition to redefine the flying experience with Sorayama's decades of pushing the boundaries of hyperrealist mechanical art, resulting in what both partners consider the world's largest canvas: a full-scale aircraft achieving, in Sorayama's words, “a perfect blend of metal and emotion.” For more information, visit https://media.starlux-airlines.com/airsorayama/en .

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 32 destinations across the US, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between North America and Asia are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei with its five US destinations: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, California, and Phoenix. Recognized globally for its excellence, STARLUX has been awarded Skytrax 5-Star Airline status, earned the APEX Five-Star Global Airline Awards, and received a 7-Star PLUS Safety Rating from AirlineRatings. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US or on our US social channels, Facebook and Instagram .

About Hajime Sorayama, Pioneer of Hyperrealist Mechanical Aesthetics

Born in 1947, Hajime Sorayama is one of the most influential contemporary artists working today. He pioneered Hyperrealist Robotic Aesthetics — an approach that pushes airbrush technique to its limits to render metallic textures with photographic precision, dissolving the boundary between organic life and machine. His Sexy Robot series, introduced in 1983, permanently shaped how robots are depicted in popular culture, with influence traceable from RoboCop to the collections of Thierry Mugler. His work is held in the permanent collections of MoMA, the Smithsonian Institution, and M+ Museum in Hong Kong, and his collaborators include Dior, Sony, The Weeknd, and Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Sorayama's largest career retrospective, Light, Transparency, Reflection, is currently on view at CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO in Kyobashi, Tokyo.