Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $20,000 for wildfire relief in Northwestern Ontario

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $20,000 to support people and communities evacuated by recent wildfires in northwestern Ontario, as well as future wildfire relief efforts across Canada.

This year’s wildfire season has forced more than a dozen communities to evacuate in recent days, including 10 First Nations communities across northern Ontario. Close to 2,500 people have evacuated to Thunder Bay and other host communities where the United Steelworkers union (USW) represents members affected by the wildfires, in sectors including sawmills and mining. At the initiative of USW local unions in the region, the SHF will divide its support between two initiatives.

The Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund was established through a partnership between the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation. The SHF is providing $10,000 to this fund to support the short-term needs of communities affected by wildfires, including food, essential supplies, emergency assistance, transportation and community outreach, mental health and wellness services, to front-line agencies and service providers assisting evacuees and affected communities, and to longer-term recovery efforts.

The Canadian Red Cross has also opened an emergency shelter in Thunder Bay, providing supplies for emergency accommodations, including cots, blankets, pillows and hygiene kits to evacuated communities, as well as assistance to access additional well-being supports. The SHF is providing $10,000 to the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund to support these efforts as well as response and recovery initiatives in other parts of Canada affected by wildfires.

“As wildfires force thousands of people from their homes in northwestern Ontario, Steelworkers are standing in solidarity with the affected communities, in particular the many First Nations, as well as with the host communities and front-line organizations responding to urgent needs,” said Marty Warren, Steelworkers Humanity Fund President and USW National Director.

“We are proud to support local organizations such as the United Way of Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay Community Foundation and the Canadian Red Cross as they provide food, shelter, transportation, wellness supports and other essential services to evacuees, while also preparing to respond to future disasters fuelled by climate change in other parts of Canada,” Warren said.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund or the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund Appeal.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

For further information:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, dstpierre@usw.ca