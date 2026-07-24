Innovation Growth Partners Specialty Names David Nikolai President, Programs Division

Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Growth Partners Specialty (IGP Specialty), one of the largest specialty insurance firms in the United States, and part of the USI Insurance Services family of companies, is pleased to announce that it has named David Nikolai as President, Programs Division, effective immediately.

David Nikolai brings over 30 years of experience in insurance brokerage and underwriting. Most recently, David served as the Executive Vice President of the sports & entertainment wholesale practice for a major international specialty insurance brokerage firm.

Commenting on the new executive leader, USI Chairman and CEO, Mike Sicard said, “We are thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team. He brings a tremendous wealth of experience and expertise in the specialty market, and we are excited to watch IGP Specialty programs grow under his leadership and strategic direction.”

David commented, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join IGP Specialty. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, IGP Specialty has earned the reputation as one of the largest specialty insurance providers delivering tailored programs and unmatched expertise to clients and retail agents across the nation.”