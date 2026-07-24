Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Financial Corp.

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $504,000 or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $413,000 or $0.67 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,043,000 for 2026 compared to $790,000 for 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $1.69 compared to $1.45 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total assets as of June 30, 2026, were $276.6 million compared to total assets as of June 30, 2025 of $260.2 million. Total Deposits as of June 30, 2026, were $239.3 million compared to total deposits of $223.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2026 compared to $0.90 in 2025.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
           
         
  6/30/2026 6/30/2025
     
           
Total Assets $276,579  $260,221      
           
Loans receivable, net  188,342   173,350      
Allowance for loan losses  1,978   1,872      
Cash and cash equivalents  2,123   1,445      
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks  3,807   11,581      
Securities available for sale  58,750   52,550      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,150   3,150      
Deposits  239,318   223,764      
FHLB borrowings and note payable  12,373   15,000      
Shareholders’ equity  23,767   20,479      
Shares Issued and Outstanding  618,230   612,953      
Nonperforming loans  5,302   3,395      
Real Estate Owned           
           
           
  Quarter ended 6/30
 Six months ended 6/30
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
           
Interest income $3,655  $3,421  $7,077  $6,688 
Interest expense  1,479   1,680   2,857   3,200 
Net interest income  2,176   1,741   4,220   3,488 
Provision for loan losses        (131)   
Net interest income after provision  2,176   1,741   4,351   3,488 
Gain on sale of investment  (9)     (9)   
Gain on sale of loans  56   76   104   129 
Other income  393   341   735   706 
General, admin. & other expense  2,041   1,710   3,986   3,466 
Earnings before income taxes  575   448   1,195   857 
Income tax expense  71   35   152   67 
Net earnings $504  $413  $1,043  $790 
Earnings per share  $0.82   $0.67   $1.69   $1.45 
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted  618,230   612,953   618,230   612,953 

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Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Savings Bank LOGN
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