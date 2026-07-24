Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $504,000 or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $413,000 or $0.67 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,043,000 for 2026 compared to $790,000 for 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $1.69 compared to $1.45 for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total assets as of June 30, 2026, were $276.6 million compared to total assets as of June 30, 2025 of $260.2 million. Total Deposits as of June 30, 2026, were $239.3 million compared to total deposits of $223.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2026 compared to $0.90 in 2025.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857

