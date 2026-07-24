Flock LPR Helps Atlanta Police Locate Fatal Stabbing Suspect Same Day

Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 23-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on the 1700 block of Flagler Avenue NE near the Atlanta Beltline on a Thursday afternoon. Before the day was over, the suspect was in custody.

Atlanta Police officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 12:10 p.m. and found the victim, who was rushed to Grady Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Prior to the attack, the suspect, a 21-year-old man, had also assaulted a U.S. Postal worker before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Officers used Flock camera technology deployed across the city to locate the suspect as the investigation unfolded. The chief of police described the response as a coordinated, rapid operation involving a significant deployment of personnel.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. City officials confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public following the arrest.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.