McChip Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChip Resources Inc. (TSXV: MCS) (“McChip” or the “Company”) announces that, effective July 24, 2026, Mr. Carlo Rigillo has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of McChip and that Mr. Grant Duthie has been appointed as an independent Director of the Company.

Mr. Rigillo is an experienced Chartered Professional Accountant and has over two decades of experience developing risk management frameworks and business processes at the strategic, operational and technical levels within organizations at an international and national level. Mr. Rigillo holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Mr. Duthie is a Toronto-based corporate and securities lawyer and is currently a partner at the firm Garfinkle Biderman LLP. He has significant experience representing both private and publicly traded companies, underwriters and dealers in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, mergers, and acquisitions. Mr. Duthie received his BCom from the University of Ottawa and his JD from Western University.

To create a vacancy for Messrs. Rigillo’s and Duthie’s appointments, Mr. Ed Dumond has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Messrs. Gordon McCreary, Douglas Bolton, Anthony Weldon and Timothy Gould have resigned as Directors of the Company. The Company is thankful for the many contributions of Messrs. Dumond, McCreary, Bolton, Weldon and Gould and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.

The Company’s management and board of directors now consists of Messrs. Richard (Bo) McCloskey (CEO and Director), Carlo Rigillo (CFO and Corporate Secretary), Ed Dumond (Director) and Grant Duthie (Director).



For more information, please contact:



Ed Dumond, Director

McChip Resources Inc.

Phone No.: 289-231-4765



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.



This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.